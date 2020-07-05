Meijer looks at Fitchburg; Sears at East Towne to close, Von Maur delayed

“We will work with the owner on redevelopment plans for the store, but it’s too early to provide any concrete details or a timeline,” Keating wrote last week in an e-mail.

Hub of development

The proposal of a second Meijer and the loss of Sears comes as the retail landscape continues to evolve amid the pandemic, changing consumer habits that existed prior to the coronavirus and the availability of land near key population centers.

Businesses of all sizes have been hit hard by the pandemic with those on State Street also dealing with the aftermath of riots and looting. But despite the economic uncertainty as the cases of coronavirus continue to rise in Wisconsin and in many other states, retail development for some companies is moving forward.

The proposed Meijer store in Fitchburg, a combination of grocery and general merchandise, would be located on a 17-acre site near an Aldi, Hy-Vee and a Target that has a full grocery department. A Festival grocery store opened in nearby Verona last year.

Orchard Pointe has been a hub of development during the past 13 years with shops, restaurants, service businesses, a hotel and housing while major road improvements have been made to Verona Road and are underway to Highway PD.