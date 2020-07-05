Meijer looks at Fitchburg; Sears at East Towne to close, Von Maur delayed

The newest entry to Dane County’s shopping scene is already seeking a second location while one of the oldest names in retail appears to be making an exit.
Meijer, which is planning to build a store in Sun Prairie, is developing plans to construct a 159,000-square-foot store along Highway PD in Fitchburg, according to plans presented last month to the Jamestown Neighborhood Association. The proposal, which could be submitted to the city later this summer, would include a convenience store and be located across the street from the Target store and other shops and restaurants that are part of the Orchard Pointe development.
Meanwhile, Sears will close its store at East Towne Mall, according to job postings on the Sears website that says the store is closing but in need of temporary cashiers and backroom workers. Yellow signs in the store last week also touted an “inventory blowout” with sales ranging from 20% to 70% off. The company, which has been closing stores around the country during the past six years, has not yet announced a closing date, although the automotive center has already been shuttered.
Sears operates 15 Hometown stores in Wisconsin and has two Sears Appliance Outlet stores but its store at East Towne is its last full-service store in Wisconsin. The Sears property, while connected to the mall, is owned by Sears and not CBL & Associates, the owner of East Towne, said Stacey Keating, director of public relations and corporate affairs for Tennessee-based CBL.
“We will work with the owner on redevelopment plans for the store, but it’s too early to provide any concrete details or a timeline,” Keating wrote last week in an e-mail.
Hub of development
The proposal of a second Meijer and the loss of Sears comes as the retail landscape continues to evolve amid the pandemic, changing consumer habits that existed prior to the coronavirus and the availability of land near key population centers.
Businesses of all sizes have been hit hard by the pandemic with those on State Street also dealing with the aftermath of riots and looting. But despite the economic uncertainty as the cases of coronavirus continue to rise in Wisconsin and in many other states, retail development for some companies is moving forward.
The proposed Meijer store in Fitchburg, a combination of grocery and general merchandise, would be located on a 17-acre site near an Aldi, Hy-Vee and a Target that has a full grocery department. A Festival grocery store opened in nearby Verona last year.
Orchard Pointe has been a hub of development during the past 13 years with shops, restaurants, service businesses, a hotel and housing while major road improvements have been made to Verona Road and are underway to Highway PD.
Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson said the Meijer proposal will fit well with the surroundings and that the site had been considered at one time for a Costco. The adjacent Wingra Stone property will continue to be mined for the next five years but then likely will be redeveloped, Richardson said. The Meijer project also includes a 3,300-square-foot convenience store with fuel pumps at the corner of Fitchrona Road and Highway PD and an outlot for a restaurant, and will further solidify the area as a regional draw, much like Prairie Lakes in Sun Prairie.
“That’s really the hope, that we draw people from the southern area (of Wisconsin) to there,” Richardson said. “It really provides great options.”
Meijer, based in Grand Rapids and founded in 1934, operates more than 248 stores in six Midwest states and entered Wisconsin in 2014. It now has 11 stores in southeastern Wisconsin, and in Sheboygan, West Bend, Appleton and Green Bay.
There are also plans for workforce and senior housing behind the Hy-Vee and potential for more projects near the intersection of Highway PD and King James Way.
Ald. Julia Arata-Fratta, chair of the Fitchburg Community & Economic Development Authority, said the city is well-positioned for major retailers and has seen success with its developments along Highway PD west of Verona Road. However, she said the city’s rapidly developing eastern reaches are in need of grocery options, too.
“It’s grown a lot and we don’t have any grocery supermarket there,” Arata-Fratta said. “It would be great if we had interest in that area. We have plenty of supermarkets on the west side.”
Richardson said the area along Highway 14 near the Lacy Road intersection will become more attractive for retailers once a new elementary school for the Oregon School District opens and more housing is added to that portion of Fitchburg. The pandemic has tempered proposals for now, but Richardson said it’s only a matter of time before retail and commercial projects begin appearing.
“All that new housing is really going to make it easier and more palatable for retail to come up in that area,” Richardson said.
More competition
The entry of Meijer will bring added competition to other mega-retailers like Walmart and Target and is happening at the same time Costco is proposing a store in Verona.
The company is proposing a 161,000-square-foot store in the Verona Technology Park at the intersection of Highways M and PB, the same development in which Wisconsin Brewing Co. and UW Swap Shop are located. The city’s Plan Commission will discuss the project Monday and the City Council will take a look at the proposal at its meeting July 13. Costco’s Middleton store opened in 2008, its Sun Prairie store in 2012.
“Approximately 45% of all households in Verona have a Costco membership and travel outside of the community to shop at one of the other Madison area locations,” Costco wrote in its application to the city. “Construction would begin in the fall of 2021 or fall of 2022, with an opening date of summer 2022 or summer 2023 depending on the start date.”
Original tenant
The Sears store at East Towne is one of three original tenants of the mall that opened in 1971, along with JCPenney and Spencer Gifts. The mall recently saw its 140,000-square-foot Boston Store shutter while nearby buildings that once housed a Menards and Gander Mountain remain empty, along with the Boston Store space. However, in 2018 the former Steve & Barry’s clothing store at East Towne, which later housed a Steinhafel’s furniture store, was removed to make way for a 39,000-square-foot Flix Brewhouse, a combination brewpub and cinema.
The move to non-retail offerings is a growing trend for mall properties around the country, and CBL has been aggressive in pushing for more of a mix at its properties, which include West Towne. In 2018, CBL purchased five Sears properties, including one at Brookfield Square, west of Milwaukee, where it constructed a two-story entertainment venue that includes bowling, laser tag and two WhirlyBall courts, a game that is like polo with bumper cars.
“We have been preparing for an eventual Sears bankruptcy since 2013, when we purchased two Sears locations and transformed them into dining, retail and entertainment destinations,” Stephen Lebovitz, CBL’s CEO said in 2018. “The Sears stores in our markets are well-located with excellent visibility, access and infrastructure. As a result, we have been able to attract high-quality replacement users and new concepts that had not previously considered a mall environment. Additionally, we are able to pursue a number of nontraditional uses through partnerships. These other developers, be it multi-family, hotel or other use, recognize the immense value of these locations and are coming to us to take advantage of the great real estate that’s becoming available.”
At West Towne, the 111,000-square-foot Sears store was downsized by its owner, Seritage Growth Properties, to 56,000 square feet to make way for a 31,000-square-foot Dave & Buster’s and a 23,146-square-foot Total Wine & More, which both opened in spring 2018. The smaller Sears store closed later that year and remains vacant. Toys R Us closed in the summer of 2018, but the 48,000-square-foot space has been transformed into an Urban Air Adventure Park with bumper cars, zip lines, trampolines, rock walls, dodgeball and other activities.
The Boston Store closed at West Towne in 2018, but, last fall, Davenport, Iowa-based retailer Von Maur announced it will raze the 144,600-square-foot, two-story building and replace it with an 85,000-square-foot, single-story structure. Construction was scheduled to begin this summer but Jessica Stoltz, a spokeswoman for Von Maur, said Friday that instead of opening in fall 2021, the plan is now to open the store in fall 2022 due to COVID-19.
“It just came down to the business disruptions,” Stoltz said. “We’ve just had to push it back.”
