Meet the two-person Madison startup that scheduled 70,000 COVID shots

The two-person Madison startup Carebot launched in March 2020, just weeks before COVID-19 shut down business across Wisconsin. At the time, co-founders Jonathan Baran and Tyler Marklein thought they'd be creating tools to help doctor’s offices and hospitals automatically contact patients to schedule check-ups or cancer screenings, or follow up on lab results — the sort of care that otherwise might fall through the cracks.
But as the pandemic spread, Baran and Marklein realized those same health care providers were about to be overwhelmed by a brand new challenge: getting COVID vaccines into millions of arms. At last count, Carebot has helped schedule nearly 70,000 COVID vaccine appointments.
“We saw that as a massive undertaking that the health system was going to have to take … and said, What can we do to help?” Baran said.
Carebot couldn’t speed up the process of developing a vaccine, but it could streamline appointment scheduling and other logistics so that, as soon as a vaccine was ready, clinics could deploy it as quickly as possible.
The company set out to make a tool that health care providers could use to automatically identify eligible patients, send them a text message inviting them to sign up for a waitlist, and then message them when appointments were available. The chatbot they envisioned would ask patients to choose from available days and times, then book the desired appointment. It would also prioritize patients based on vaccine guidelines, for example bringing seniors to the front of the line.
But Baran, who previously founded the health care technology company Healthfinch and sold it to Health Catalyst in 2020, knew that designing such a software from scratch could take years. Not only would it require extensive programming, but all tools that work with health records must include special security safeguards in order to comply with health data laws. Carebot, meanwhile, had no full-time coders on staff.
So the company turned to Tray.io, an automation platform that allows other companies to integrate existing applications into their programs with little to no additional coding. Carebot used Tray.io’s technology to connect its own application to a text-messaging platform Twilio and a customer database called Knack.
Within days, Carebot had a version of the tool ready to test. That’s “crazy fast,” Baran said, but that’s what the uncertainty-filled situation called for. “People had no idea how much vaccine was coming. We had no concept of how quickly it was going to need to get out. There were so many unknowns,” Baran said.
“It's exciting to witness their success,” said Tray.io CEO and co-founder Rich Waldron in an emailed statement. It’s an example, he said, of how his company democratizes access to software and engineering.
“The power to perform important work — including what Carebot is doing for COVID-19 vaccinations — should be made available to anyone who wants to develop new processes and products, even without engineering knowledge,” Waldron said. “The ability to innovate shouldn't be reserved strictly for those who have full-time developers or engineers on staff.”
The Carebot team put the bot to the test by using it to schedule flu shots in the 2020 flu season. Then, in late December, as clinics and hospitals learned they’d be getting their first shipments of the COVID vaccine, Carebot started scheduling appointments for health care workers and others at the front of the line for shots.
Now, nine months later, Carebot has helped schedule 70,000 COVID shots for people across the country, Baran said. He declined to name clients but said the list includes a health care organization with locations spread throughout the South, and others based in Georgia and Maine. In some cases, patients might use the tool without ever hearing Carebot's name.
While Carebot is still scheduling COVID vaccines, the company has now begun applying the same technology to address the sorts of gaps its founders originally set out to address. Soon patients could be getting a text message from a chatbot to follow up on their diabetes care or schedule a cancer screening.
