Meet the two-person Madison startup that scheduled 70,000 COVID shots

But Baran, who previously founded the health care technology company Healthfinch and sold it to Health Catalyst in 2020, knew that designing such a software from scratch could take years. Not only would it require extensive programming, but all tools that work with health records must include special security safeguards in order to comply with health data laws. Carebot, meanwhile, had no full-time coders on staff.

So the company turned to Tray.io, an automation platform that allows other companies to integrate existing applications into their programs with little to no additional coding. Carebot used Tray.io’s technology to connect its own application to a text-messaging platform Twilio and a customer database called Knack.

Within days, Carebot had a version of the tool ready to test. That’s “crazy fast,” Baran said, but that’s what the uncertainty-filled situation called for. “People had no idea how much vaccine was coming. We had no concept of how quickly it was going to need to get out. There were so many unknowns,” Baran said.

“It's exciting to witness their success,” said Tray.io CEO and co-founder Rich Waldron in an emailed statement. It’s an example, he said, of how his company democratizes access to software and engineering.