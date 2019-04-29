Maydm, a Madison nonprofit that trains girls and students of color in computer science, is increasing its programming and adding to its staff with the help of two grants totaling nearly $100,000.

Maydm will shift from after-school classes to single-day workshops and will expand its summer programs to accommodate more students, said operations leader Calley Mannion.

The nonprofit will hold three-week, full-day programs on web development for middle school students and five-week, full-day programs on Android app development for high school students, Mannion said.

“Maydm has been the first in-depth STEM adventure for the majority of the students we’ve worked with, and we want to make it as accessible as possible,” said Winnie Karanja, Maydm founder and executive director. “Our programs equip girls and students of color with the skills, knowledge and confidence they need to pursue a future in the tech field, improving their quality of life and revolutionizing the tech industry.”

The CUNA Mutual Foundation has given Maydm a $50,000 grant, and the Madison Community Foundation awarded the organization a $46,000 grant.

The new funds also have allowed Maydm to add a full-time staff member who can focus on developing grants and community partnerships. That raises the number of employees to four, Mannion said.

Founded in 2016, Maydm has worked with more than 700 students — 66 percent of whom were female and more than 50 percent students of color, Karanja said. She said the nonprofit expects to provide programs and scholarships for 500 students in 2019 and 600 students in 2020.