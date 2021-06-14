Maxwell Street Days returns to State Street with an additional day for shopping

Another Madison summer favorite is returning to State Street but will offer up an extra day of outdoor shopping.

Maxwell Street Days will be a four-day event this year beginning on Thursday, July 15, the Greater State Street Business Association announced Monday.

The event, that in years past has drawn 30,000 people to the downtown, was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic and in 2019 was interrupted by power outages when an electrical transformer exploded.

Expanding Maxwell Street Days to four days from three is being seen as a way to assist retailers who over the last 15 months have been hampered by COVID-19, protests and looting following the killing of George Floyd and windows covered with plywood.

"Its just vital for our downtown businesses to give them that opportunity," said Tiffany Kenney, executive director of Madison's Central Business Improvement District. "This is like a two year build up. I think it's going to be some of the best shopping we’ve seen in a long time."