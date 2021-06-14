Maxwell Street Days returns to State Street with an additional day for shopping

Another Madison summer favorite is returning to State Street but will offer up an extra day of outdoor shopping.
Maxwell Street Days will be a four-day event this year beginning on Thursday, July 15, the Greater State Street Business Association announced Monday.
The event, that in years past has drawn 30,000 people to the downtown, was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic and in 2019 was interrupted by power outages when an electrical transformer exploded.
Expanding Maxwell Street Days to four days from three is being seen as a way to assist retailers who over the last 15 months have been hampered by COVID-19, protests and looting following the killing of George Floyd and windows covered with plywood.
"Its just vital for our downtown businesses to give them that opportunity," said Tiffany Kenney, executive director of Madison's Central Business Improvement District. "This is like a two year build up. I think it's going to be some of the best shopping we’ve seen in a long time."
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. About 60 businesses typically take part in the event but as of Monday, nine businesses have asked for a second location to expand their presence during the event. In addition, some downtown businesses not located on State Street will take over spaces in front of vacant store fronts on State Street in an effort to take part in the annual event, Kenney said.
State Street will be closed to all bike and bus traffic during the event and on the Friday night of Maxwell Street Days there will be live music and a DJ in the 100 block of State Street as part of the on-going Mad Lit series that begins July 2 and runs each Friday through Oct. 8. The free events by the Greater Madison Music City project are designed to highlight local artists, businesses of color, visual exhibits and community-led workshops. The July 16th show features the music of Orquesta Salsol Del Mad and DJ Chamo and will will run from 8-11 p.m.
Maxwell Street Days is organized by the Greater State Street Business Association with support from Madison’s Central Business Improvement District and has been a downtown staple for over 40 years.