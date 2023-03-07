STATE JOURNAL STAFF
A new 24,000-square-foot grocery store could be open on Madison's South Side by the end of this year, under an agreement introduced before the City Council on Tuesday.
Under the plan, the city would purchase space for Maurer's Urban Market in a building under construction at the corner of South Park and Cedar streets. Maurer's initial lease would be for 15 years. The grocery store would be the anchor commercial tenant in the $42 million Truman Olson redevelopment on 3.5 acres of what had been long-vacant land.
“As a second-generation grocer, I am beyond excited to be branching out on my own and creating a local, woman-owned grocery store," Maurer's owner Kristie Maurer said in a statement.
"I cannot wait to design and create a store that represents the neighborhood and my passion for food. I love the fact that this store will help bring healthy food options to the neighborhood and inspire a generation of healthy living."
The city has been working to replace the soon-to-close Pick ’n Save grocery at 1312 S. Park St. since 2015, officials said.
“This agreement is a major step forward in securing access to healthy food in South Madison for decades to come,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement.
Last September, in announcing that the city was close to finalizing a deal with Maurer, city officials said they expected Maurer’s Urban Market to open before the Pick ’n Save closes.
The city's Finance Committee will take up the agreement with Maurer on Monday and it will come back to the City Council on March 21.
