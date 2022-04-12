Mattress company upgrading and will build plant in Janesville

Mattress manufacturing in Rock County is about to undergo a transformation.

Serta Simmons Bedding has announced that it plans to consolidate its plants in Janesville and Beloit into a new 500,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on Janesville's south side.

Under the plan, the new plant, constructed by Zilber Property group at 200 Innovation Drive, would produce brands like Serta Perfect Sleeper, Serta, Arctic, Beautyrest Harmony and Beautyrest Black, among others. The new plant is scheduled to open in 2023 and employ 300 people but could create an additional 100 positions and earn the company $389,000 in incentives from the city over the next nine years, the Janesville Gazette reported.

“Our new Janesville manufacturing facility will become one of the largest dual-branded facilities in our network, enabling us to expand our capacity and continue to meet consumer demand for our trusted brands,” Terry Litwiler, vice president of operations for Serta Simmons Bedding, said in a news releases announcing the project. “This new facility is a critical part of our broader effort to optimize our manufacturing footprint to ensure we are delivering for our retail partners and consumers, while creating an industry-leading work environment for our employees.”

Under a $4.7 million package approved Monday by the Janseville City Council, Zilber would also construct a 286,000-square-foot facility on a neighboring lot with the hopes of attracting another tenant to the new space.

The Simmons Company was founded in 1870 in Kenosha by Zalmon G. Simmons, a banker, state legislator and entrepreneur, and by 1876 Simmons became the first manufacturer to mass-produce woven wire mattresses. The process enabled the company to make mattresses more widely affordable, according to company records, and by 1891 Simmons was the largest company of its kind in the world. In 1975, the company moved its corporate headquarters to Atlanta before opening its Janesville plant in 1982, where it now produces Beautyrest mattresses.

Serta was founded in 1931 in Illinois and in the 1950s created the Sertapedic mattress. Further innovations included the in the 1970s the "Pillow Soft" mattress and in the 1980s a continuous coil innerspring design. The Beloit plant has been producing Serta mattresses since 1987 but through a series of mergers, acquisitions and financial difficulties over the past 30 years, Simmons and Serta eventually became jointly owned in 2010, according to its website.

The construction of a new plant bringing manufacturing for both Simmons and Serta under one roof opens a new chapter for the mattress company and keeps jobs in Janesville, where the auto industry once reigned.

“I’m pleased Serta Simmons Bedding has chosen Janesville to expand their operations, which will retain its existing workforce and attract 100 more to the city,” said Mark Freitag, Janesville's city manager said. “We are happy to use one of the few economic development tools we have in the state of Wisconsin to support this development."

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.