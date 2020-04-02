Marquette poll finds nearly 1 in 10 Wisconsinites have lost job due to COVID-19 pandemic

Almost 1 in 10 Wisconsinites say they have lost their job and 22% say they are subject to reduced work hours because of the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to a new Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday.
The poll also found widespread support for the broad measures being taken to respond to COVID-19, including the closure of all schools and nonessential businesses in the state and the federal government sending cash payments to individuals to stabilize the economy as part of a $2 trillion package.
And though majorities support how the governor and president are handling the pandemic, 76% approve of how Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is doing compared with 51% who approve of Republican President Donald Trump’s performance.
The state’s official unemployment rate has yet to be updated since it registered at 3.5% in February. But as initial unemployment claims continue to rise, with more than 115,000 claims last week, the poll revealed the deep economic hardship caused by the highly contagious and deadly virus and enforcement of social distancing measures.
In addition to the 9% who say they have lost their job, an additional 22% say their work hours have been reduced, while 29% of respondents say someone else in their family has had work hours reduced.
The poll results, which provide a rough estimate of the economic impact on workers, comes as Evers and Republican lawmakers work on an emergency package of legislation, which will likely include eliminating the state’s one-week waiting period to receive unemployment benefits.
The latest Marquette poll was conducted March 24-29 and included 813 registered Wisconsin voters interviewed by cellphone or landline, with a margin of error of +/-4.2 percentage points.
COVID-19 response
According to the poll, 86% of Wisconsinites say they support Evers’ decision to close schools and businesses and restrict public gatherings, while 10% think it was an overreaction.
A majority of Wisconsinites say they are taking the pandemic seriously, with 76% saying they are following news about the pandemic closely and 68% saying they are very concerned about the pandemic. Thirty percent say they are very concerned about contracting the new virus, 40% are somewhat worried and 29% say they are either not very worried or not worried at all.
Fifty-one percent of Wisconsinites say they strongly approve of the direct cash payments to Americans included in the $2 trillion federal relief package passed by Congress and signed by Trump. Another 28% somewhat approve of the cash payments, while 9% disapprove and 6% strongly disapprove.
Wisconsinites remain generally optimistic about things going back to normal before the end of summer, with 44% saying the virus will be under control by the end of May and 27% saying by the end of August. Another 11% say sometime this fall and 9% say a year or more.
Presidential primary
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has surged into the lead among Wisconsin Democrats after strong showings in South Carolina and on Super Tuesday knocked out most of his rivals. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the only other Democrat in the race, led the state by a substantial margin amid a more crowded field last month.
Biden, now the likely nominee, has the support of 62% of Democratic primary voters while 34% support Sanders. In February, Sanders led the more crowded Democratic field with 29% support compared to Biden’s 15%.
The poll shows a close race between Trump and the eventual Democratic presidential nominee. In the latest poll, 48% of respondents said they would vote for Biden, while 45% said they’d vote for Trump, well within the poll’s margin of error. In the other match-up, Trump has 47% support compared with 45% for Sanders, also within the poll’s margin of error.
