Market brings a taste of Italy to Waunakee

Eugenia Mazza realized that during a pandemic may not the best, or easiest, time to open a new business, but she had confidence that Cibus Italian Market in Waunakee could work.

“Right now people cannot go to restaurants and they cannot travel; so they could have an experience that is a little different without going anywhere,” Mazza said. “At the same time I wanted to bring some Sicily, some Italy here, because this year I was unable to go to Italy like I do every year so I felt really homesick. I thought it was the best way to bring a little home here.”

Cibus Italian Market, 204 W. Main St., opened July 18 and reflects Mazza’s passion for Italian food, language and culture. The store offers a variety of food made in and imported from Italy, including authentic sauces, olive oil, organic pasta, organic and gluten-free pasta, regular pasta and desserts.

Other imported Italian products include one-of-a-kind ceramics, clothing, jewelry, accessories and more. Mazza also sells her own handcrafted earrings and headwraps.

Cibus, pronounced “chee-boose,” is derived from the Latin word for “food.”

Market hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and closed Sunday and Monday.