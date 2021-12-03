Making aviation history: Madison plants fuel United Airlines aircraft with passengers aboard

The company, having over 40 employees, has also produced bio-based plastics, fiber and films. Virent has a partner in large companies like Coca-Cola Co. for that reason.

More than 100 people successfully departed from the Chicago O’Hare International Airport on the Wednesday flight, later landing at Washington, D.C.-based Reagan National Airport.

Passengers, besides Kettner and United CEO Scott Kirby, included prominent business leaders, government officials and other public figures.

"United continues to lead from the front when it comes to climate change action," Kirby said in a Wednesday statement. "Today's flight is not only a significant milestone for efforts to decarbonize our industry, but when combined with the surge in commitments to produce and purchase alternative fuels, we're demonstrating the … impactful way companies can join together and play a role in addressing the biggest challenge of our lifetimes."

The Wednesday excursion, a demonstration of the Virent fuel’s effectiveness, came after United conducted a test flight without passengers in October.

During both flights, United piloted an aircraft with hundreds of gallons of Virent fuel in one engine, and a conventional compound in the other.