One of the largest vacant retail spaces in Madison may soon be filled.
The Milwaukee Business Journal is reporting that CBL Properties, owner of West Towne Mall, has purchased the former Boston Store building with plans for a Von Maur, a high-end department store.
The Business Journal reported that CBL paid $5.7 million for the 144,600-square-foot space but will raze the building for the construction of the Von Maur, which would become just the second in the state for the Davenport, Iowa, retailer that has 35 stores in 15 states. In 2017, Von Maur opened a 150,000-square-foot store in The Corners of Brookfield, located at Highway 18 and Interstate 94 and has been expanding its brand into other states.
Last year the company opened a 144,000-squarefoot store in Rosedale, Minnesota, and this year opened a third store in Michigan. The company has also expanded recently into New York, Alabama and Oklahoma.
Officials with CBL and Von Maur could not immediately be reached for comment.
The announcement of a Von Maur fills a major void at West Towne that has been working to fill other vacancies over the last 18 months. Boston Store closed in 2018 when its parent companies filed for bankruptcy. Toys R Us closed in late 2018 but the 48,000-square-foot space is being turned into an Urban Air Adventure Park with bumper cars, zip lines, trampolines, rock walls, dodge ball, an "urban warrior" course, laser tag and other activities. The 111,000-square-foot Sears store at West Towne was downsized to 56,000 square feet to make way for a 31,000-squarefoot Dave & Buster's and a 23,146-square-foot Total Wine & More, that both opened in spring 2018. The Sears store, however, closed last year and remains vacant.
No announcement has been made for the vacant Boston Store space at East Towne Mall, which is also owned by CBL.