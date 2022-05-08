Major efforts underway to address Madison's lack of progress for minority-owned businesses

A financial coach who helps Black women take control of their finances. An African landscaper who beautifies private yards and gardens. A textile artist who sews and sells clothing with intricate, colorful and Africanesque patterns.

All are minority business owners from Madison who said they feel that — for the first time — their city is seeing them, as well as catering to their specific needs as entrepreneurs of color.

“There’s something that is cooking and you can smell it,” said Joseph Ndour, a Black man who has lived in Madison since the early 2000s and owns Clarity Landscape and Gardens.

Madison leaders say the region is embarking on a new era of economic inclusivity, bolstered by ambitious programs and grants for minority-led ventures. But there’s still a long road ahead, they say.

In the wake of the pandemic as well as the racial justice demonstrations of 2020, city businesses, nonprofits and local government officials have become more deliberate in seeking to support and invest in minority businesses, said the Rev. Alex Gee, who is the founder of both the $38 million Center for Black Excellence and Culture project on Madison’s South Side that’s garnered tens of millions in donations and funding, as well as the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership and Development.

“Madison deserves and has a very strong ethnic community, and it is a wonderful place to live,” said Madison Black Chamber of Commerce president Camille Carter. “However, a lot of the (existing) resources were not equitable when it came down to access to capital. For ethnic individuals, you always find there are imbalances. This can no longer be ignored.”

There are now more than 4 million minority-owned companies in the U.S., with sales totaling close to $700 billion, according to data from the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship. And over the last 10 years, minority businesses accounted for more than 50% of the 2 million new businesses in the nation, and created 4.7 million jobs.

But access to financial support is still an issue for minorities nationally — they make up 32% of the U.S. population, but only 18% own a business. By comparison, around 71% of U.S. businesses are white-owned, according to data from the Small Business Administration.

In Wisconsin, according to data from the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy, racial minorities owned only 6.8% of businesses in 2021. By comparison, people of color make up 11.2% of the state’s workforce.

But there’s been a movement to increase minority business ownership in Madison, one that local experts say can be seen by the amount of money that’s been put into developments like the Center, as well as the $25.5 million Black Business Hub, also located on Madison’s South Side, and organizations like the Madison Black Chamber that serve underrepresented groups.

The Hub will house gBETA Urban League, a training program for Black-led businesses started last year by startup promoter gener8tor and the Urban League of Greater Madison. Local Chambers and nonprofits have unveiled similar educational initiatives, some of which will soon expand with state funding — $57.6 million in pandemic relief funds was awarded to two dozen organizations through the state’s Diverse Business Assistant Grant Program announced last October.

The Madison Black and Latino Chambers of Commerce received $3.6 million and $3.4 million from the state, respectively, along with several other local entities.

Additionally, the Latino Chamber is planning a capital campaign to move into a new space in the city of Fitchburg, said president Jessica Cavazos.

Madison’s minority population has steadily grown from 2010 to 2020, according to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The more the city and its businesses move to provide entrepreneurs of all backgrounds with access to capital and educational resources, the more people like Ndour and others will choose to put down roots in the region, economic development director Matthew Mikolajewski said.

Ndour, originally from Senegal in West Africa, is among several who have participated in gBETA Urban League. More cohorts are planned for later in the fall.

For the first time since he moved to Madison, he said, he feels a sense of community now that he’s surrounded by entrepreneurs who look like him and share experiences similar to his.

“There’s lots of doors that are open,” he said.

Chambers expand

The Madison Black Chamber is planning to use its $3.6 million state grant to expand an incubator program the organization piloted last year, called the “Black and Brown Entrepreneur Center.” About 10 Black entrepreneurs participated in the program’s initial cohort last winter.

Carter said part of the allotment will go toward creating an accelerator initiative in conjunction with the Center that would offer “a more intense hands-on approach to how we work with” minority entrepreneurs.

The rest of the money will go toward hiring three to five Madison Black Chamber employees — an outreach coordinator, director of development and a marketing role — as well as strengthening Chamber operations.

The Chamber president said she cried tears of joy when she found out the Chamber was receiving the state money, which she said was “one of the largest allocations of money the Chamber has ever received.”

The Latino Chamber, with its $3.4 million grant, plans to expand its own educational programming and technical assistance for the Latino entrepreneurs it serves, Cavazos said.

Around $1 million will be allocated to expand the Chamber’s revolving loan fund for Latino entrepreneurs and hire five more staff members to work around the state to reach more Latinos in rural communities, she said.

“This is going to be something that speaks to the heart and soul of entrepreneurship,” she said of the potential Fitchburg expansion, adding that she, too, teared up when she learned of the grant.

In the last few weeks, the Progress Center for Black Women also announced its own business incubator called FOCUS, for Fundamentals, Opportunities, Consistency, Understanding and Success.

The program will provide training in operations management, marketing, professional development and the mental health of the entrepreneur.

Building confidence

Nina Akli, owner of clothing brand for children Afribbean Baby since 2017, sews and sells African garments with colorful and intricately patterned fabrics she imports from online Etsy shops.

Akli traces her roots to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, while her husband is from Ghana. So, to Akli, a lifelong Madisonian, it has always been important for her two children to learn about their cultural heritage.

When her daughter was 1, Akli wanted to find some African clothes for her to wear but couldn’t find any.

“I just decided I was going to try and make my own,” Akli said, who now has customers from all over the U.S. buying her garments. Advertising is conducted through word of mouth and her Instagram account, which has 4,788 followers.

The connections she’s made in gBETA Urban League have given her the confidence to eventually open a brick-and-mortar store.

Akli is also a member of the Progress Center for Black Women. At a recent launch event for FOCUS, she pitched her business to several Madison organizations for the first time and was surprised at just how many people turned out to hear her story.

Like Akli and Ndour, Afra Smith is excited about what’s “happening now in the ecosystem for Black and Brown entrepreneurs” as a gBETA participant.

Founder of The Melanin Project since 2019, Smith said the brand is her story — after enduring financial hardships and an unsatisfying career in human services and money management, she wanted to help others take control of their money.

Smith remembers being buried by student loans and credit card debt and thinking she was the only one dealing with those circumstances.

She now offers financial wellness coaching to other Black women in a way that not only tackles the fundamentals of budgeting, but also the generational trauma many people of color experience.

A new era?

Zach Brandon, president of the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, called the infusions of funding an “accelerant” that will help build Madison’s future workforce, “which is more diverse.”

Continued access to that funding, as well as sustained investment in local programs to support minority businesses is key to building that workforce, he said.

“If you look back historically, we are talking about entrepreneurs that have been not just slightly disadvantaged but massively,” Brandon said. “We know that we have a lot of work to do in truly building an inclusive economy.”

Madison has the “potential to be an example of what is possible ‘’ in terms of investing in minority businesses, he said.

Jason Fields, president of the Madison Region Economic Partnership, agrees.

“From a business perspective, it’s just good business,” Fields said of working to make sure people from all backgrounds can participate in the local economy. “There’s a number of studies that show diverse workforces and companies perform well.”

Urban League President Ruben Anthony Jr. said the level of support he’s seeing makes him optimistic about the future.

“In my opinion, things are evolving and there appears to be a greater level of appreciation and support for putting Brown- and Black-led organizations in positions to lead and help positively change the dynamics in the city,” he said.

