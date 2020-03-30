MadREP and other organizations conduct survey of businesses to help direct economic aid

Businesses from around the state can help state and federal agencies determine where economic aid is most needed during the COVID-19 pandemic by completing a survey managed by the state's economic development organizations.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The survey -- conducted by the Madison Region Economic Partnership (MadREP) and the eight other regional organizations in the state along with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and UW-Oshkosh -- asks businesses to detail how many employees have been laid off, whether the business can keep up with typical bill and supply payments, what aid the business may need and how long it can feasibly stay in business under current circumstances.

The answers will provide "information that can help mobilize our response, the state response and the federal response," said MadREP president Paul Jadin, who is overseeing the data collection along with New North economic development region executive director Barb LaMue and interim director of the UW-Oshkosh Center for Customized Research and Services Jeffrey Sachse.