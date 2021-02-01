Madison's WKOW TV station up for sale

A small, local company could buy one or more of the stations, said Orton, who researches telecommunications policy, but it is more likely that a national conglomerate buys the stations.

Some conglomerates can shift news coverage to more right-leaning political views and cut local news in favor of coverage of national politics, according to a Stanford University study.

Wells Fargo Securities began marketing the stations, including WKOW, to third parties Monday morning.

Upon closing the acquisition, Gray will own stations in 102 television markets that can reach more than a quarter of households with televisions.

Shareholders of Quincy, a family-owned media company based in central Illinois, approved the sale of the 100-year-old company's television stations. Its newspaper operations in Quincy, Illinois, and Hannibal, Missouri, will also be divested prior to the acquisition's closing.