Madison's transportation businesses try to resist energy market fluctuations during war, COVID

Gas prices have always been factored into the cost estimates one Madison-based moving company gives customers before employees help carry boxes and furniture into a new home.

But prior to 2020, gas prices were only a fleeting consideration for Busy B’s Moving, office manager Andrea Cation said. Now, Busy B’s with a fleet of four moving trucks and 10 employees pays as much as $4,000 a week for gas. The company formed in 2019, she said.

While the global energy sector experienced bumps before the pandemic and the recent Ukraine-Russia war, companies like Busy B’s that rely on transportation to provide services and ship products will likely have to tread through an uncertain next few months, according to research insights from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

That’s because gas prices have spiked — largely due to the war and sanctions the U.S. and other countries have imposed on Russian oil imports and other products. A barrel of oil costs around $105-$110, according to the Nasdaq stock exchange. By comparison, last year’s crude oil price averaged about $71.

The cost of gas, affected by oil prices, will remain higher than normal locally for an undetermined amount of time, according to AAA. In Madison this week, gas prices averaged $3.90 versus $3.20 a month ago. Last year during this time, prices were about $2.62.

And companies that use transportation have to pass those increases on to someone, said Moses Altesch, a lecturer for the Marketing Department inside UW-Madison’s School of Business. Altesch is also the president of Madison-based business consulting firm Moses Altesch Consulting.

For moving and busing companies, costs for services might rise for customers as the businesses scramble to keep their bottom line intact. Inflation only worsens that problem, he said.

“Trucks that move product from manufacturing plants to retailers and wholesalers ... they are incurring extra costs,” said Altesch, who has written extensively about current affairs in the energy market. “If the manufacturer can’t ship product because the transportation company needs to get paid more money ... the store isn’t going to sell the product. That increases prices across the board for a variety of products.

“As if that wasn’t enough ... remember that all things plastic are made with petroleum products,” he said. “Anything that includes plastic packaging ... close your eyes and picture everything from a Coke bottle to a leftover container. All of those things become more expensive to manufacture and let alone, ship.”

Altesch said it remains to be seen what could happen if high prices and other issues remain for the long-term. For now, inflated costs in general are the norm. He pointed to how the Federal Reserve is looking to keep raising interest rates, as well as low unemployment numbers and the trend of more people saving their money as glimmers of hope.

“We are in a good sort of place to sustain that effect ... It’s just that rapid inflation is not good for anyone,” he said. “It’s hard to predict the effect of wars and other similar world events. It makes people nervous. The markets hate uncertainty.”

Behind the numbers

Influencing the numbers are “several different layers,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA’s The Auto Club, referring to past AAA research.

“What we saw when COVID first hit ... Oil producers cut back their production because demand trumped so much during the first initial months of COVID,” he said. “Gas prices went down to historic lows ... under a dollar a gallon. The trading price for oil was dropping close to zero.

“As we went through the next two years of COVID and people began coming back to work, demand led. That’s why we’ve seen these prices climb through 2021 ... Demand was coming back in many areas to pre-pandemic levels.”

When Russia invaded Ukraine, countries including the U.S. embargoed Russian oil, Jarmusz noted.

While the U.S. only relies on a small percentage of Russian oil imports, other countries were using much more. And so the sanctions still had a ripple affect.

While fluctuations in the energy market have appeared to stabilize, “there’s still a reflection of uncertainty in the oil market and concerns about what may happen,” he said, adding that the COVID surge currently happening in China could also have an impact in the coming weeks.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced the release of 180 million barrels of oil from the country’s strategic reserve over the next six months, or about 1 million barrels a day. That’s roughly 5% of what Americans use each day.

Navigating inflation

Lake Mills Cleaners and Dryers has served most of south-central Wisconsin for 70 years, including free deliveries and pickups for garments, said owners Lance and Ellie Tarnutzer, who took over the business in 2011.

The company has 24 employees and a fleet of five trucks, and intends to keep its delivery and pickup services free, Ellie said, despite a 5% increase in expenses “due to gas prices alone.”

Two Men and a Truck, a moving company franchise with a presence all over the nation and a location in Madison, has also seen some of the effects of high gas prices, said general manager Neal Stake. The Madison location has just over 50 employees, as well as up to 20 trucks during the busy summer season.

Stake said fuel costs for the business are up around 15%, but the company is trying to find ways to offset those for customers and employees.

“We try to do what we can to still give our customers what they’ve expected from us for years,” Ellie said. “We are hoping to see something change. I’m hoping things start to get better.”

