Madison's Top Workplaces 2022

Celebrating Madison's Top Workplaces
Hosted by the Wisconsin State Journal and madison.com, we honor 60 local organizations and hear from a panel of local thought leaders on workforce development and productive work cultures. Our panel: Ruben Anthony, president and CEO of Urban League of Greater Madison; Mark Richardson, president at Unfinished Business Consulting and CEO at GigBlender; Sophia Brandstetter, human resources generalist at Infosec; and Kathy Bultman, vice president of corporate communications at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation. This livestream is made possible by Promega Corporation.
Large Category Winners
1. Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
2. Clasen Quality Chocolate
3. Nordic
4. Kwik Trip Inc.
5. Promega
6. Agrace
7. First Weber Realtors
8. Summit Credit Union
9. WPS Health Solutions
Mid-Size Category Winners
1. Tetra Defense
2. WPPI Energy
3. Singlewire Software LLC
4. First Business Bank
5. Ascendium Education Group
6. Ramaker
7. American Tel-A-Systems Inc.
8. Shorewest Realtors
9. RHD Plumbing
10. NeuGen
11. West Bend Mutual Insurance Company
12. Wipfli LLP
13. Paradigm
14. Skinner Transfer Corp
15. Independent Pharmacy Cooperative
16. First Choice Dental Group
17. Compeer Financial
18. Renewal by Andersen of Milwaukee
19. One Community Bank
20. Johnson Financial Group
21. The Douglas Stewart Company
Small Category Winners
1. Horizon Develop Build Manage
2. WEA Member Benefits
3. Godfrey & Kahn, S.C.
4. Infosec
5. ICONICA
6. Applied Tech
7. KennedyC
8. Drexel Building Supply Inc.
9. Weed Man Lawn Care
10. Holtz Builders, Inc
11. Strang Inc
12. Electrical Consultants
13. Rentable
14. Musicnotes Inc
15. Mercy Dental Group
16. pc/nametag
17. SEH
18. PerBlue Entertainment, Inc.
19. ACS, Inc.
20. LSM Chiropractic
21. AE Business Solutions
22. Century 21 Affiliated
23. Heritage Credit Union
24. Tri-North Builders, Inc.
25. Westwood Professional Services
26. Wegner CPAs
27. i3 Product Development
28. FLOOR360
29. Palmer Johnson Power Systems
30. Complete Mobile Dentistry LLC
Special Category Winners
Leadership Award (Large Category): Julie Fry, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.
Leadership Award (MIdsize Category): Dina Opsahl, RHD Plumbing
Leadership Award (small Category): David Kijek, WEA Member Benefits
Direction Award: Tetra Defense
Managers Award: First Business Bank
New Ideas Award: Rentable
Doers Award: Horizon Develop Build Manage
Meaningfulness Award: Agrace
Values Award: WPPI Energy
Clued in Senior Management Award: Nordic
Communication: Infosec
Appreciation Award: pc/nametag
Work/Life Flexibility Award: Promega
Training Award: Ascendium Education Group
Benefits Award: Clasen Quality Chocolate