Madison's TDS Telecommunications adds 270,000 addresses from 4 states to fiber plan

During its third quarter, TDS Telecommunications added 270,000 new addresses from four states to its broadband infrastructure plan, the company said in a Friday statement.

The telecommunications firm said it has now entered Montana, and launched fiber projects operating at 2,000 megabits per second in Wisconsin, Idaho and North Carolina. TDS additionally saw a 31% jump in total broadband revenue in its third quarter, along with a 7% rise in customers seeking an internet connection through the company.

Up to 1,000 Mbps speeds are offered in 57% of the company's territory, TDS said.

“Fiber is the most economical long-term solution to deliver the best broadband experience," Vicki Villacrez, TDS chief financial officer, said in a Friday statement. "We continue to refine our market selection criteria and are highly confident in the process."

The company said it also grew its gross revenue by 2%, while investment spending in new market launches resulted in lower profitability. TDS experienced only a 3% increase in its total of customers, offset by a decrease in people purchasing phone and voice services.