Madison's StartingBlock shows entrepreneurial spirit to support startups amid COVID-19

Board co-chair Mark Richardson said he expects the hustle and bustle to come back to the building once the pandemic subsides.

“Something special happens when you get long-standing, more entrenched bigger businesses in the same room with small startups that have to be nimble and that are built to pivot,” Richardson said. “Innovation can happen in new ways, and that’s one of the main benefits of having StartingBlock in a city like Madison.”

And StartingBlock keeps chugging along in the meantime, launching in March a third round of its program to help grow startups working for social change.

Alejandro Miranda Cruz went through StartingBlock’s Slingshot program — now called the Social Impact Cohort — last year with his video production company Bravebird to help them get a handle on the business end of his creative endeavor. He founded the company with his wife, Noel, to boost diversity in the film industry.

Miranda Cruz said the program helped him better articulate the unique and meaningful aspects of his business and to plan a path as the company grows.

Being more creative-minded than business-oriented, Miranda Cruz said having mentors that could help guide the business through regulatory and management processes was essential.