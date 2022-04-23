Madison's Sonic Foundry looks to make higher education more accessible in developing countries

After years of declining revenue, one Madison information technology company is looking to make college more accessible internationally as its latest CEO prioritizes maximizing growth.

Founded in 1991, publicly traded Sonic Foundry first became known for its audio technology. The company then moved to video capturing and management tech, unveiling its Mediasite software that streams presentations and archives them on the internet for 65 clients. Sonic Foundry has a presence in 65 countries, as well as 220 employees globally, said CEO Joe Mozden.

Now, the company is moving to launch a program called the Global Learning Exchange, which aims to provide students in developing countries with access to localized higher education options. The program's announcement comes as Sonic Foundry actively works with government officials in the Bahamas to construct a brick-and-mortar "hub" to support learning. It also comes as Sonic Foundry recently received a $4.5 million retail investment, Mozden said.

The Exchange — once Sonic Foundry finalizes contracts with universities in the U.S., United Kingdom and Australia in the next month — will specifically allow students to take their classes online without leaving home. Supporting that is the hub, slated for a July opening, which is expected to not only house space for in-person admissions and enrollment assistance, studying, and tutoring but offer reliable internet access, laptops and other infrastructure.

Attending college through the Exchange is also slated to be more cost effective for students, Mozden said, as their tuition costs are "priced into the local markets" of their nation — an average of $5,000 a year compared with the hundreds of thousands someone might pay to study abroad.

And the physical space is what separates the Exchange from other online university services, he said, adding that Sonic Foundry has partnered with the Bahamas Institute of Business and Technology to enroll students starting this summer.

Renderings of the hub's specific design are not available, the company said, also declining to share internal architectural drawings of the space citing privacy concerns.

“Having dedicated my career to preparing Bahamians for success in the global marketplace, I am excited about the opportunity to partner with Global Learning Exchange,” said BIBT president Deswell Forbes in a statement. “Together we can make a significant impact on the future of our youth and our country by providing world-class, affordable online educational opportunities in a local environment with all of the necessary study support and resources."

"This is a significant step toward enabling Bahamians to succeed personally and professionally at every conceivable level nationally and internationally," Forbes added. "I have great confidence that this innovative educational model can disrupt barriers to achieving a fulfilling higher education experience for students.”

More hubs eyed

More hubs in developing countries like the Bahamas are planned, Mozden said, adding that Africa and Eastern European nations are future target markets.

That's because in countries like Nigeria and Uzbekistan, for which Sonic Foundry has conducted market research, there are a large number of prospective students who apply for college locally — but a majority are denied admission.

Analyzing data from Oxford University, as well as the World Bank and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Sonic Foundry found that 2 million prospective students in Nigeria apply for roughly 500,000 university openings in an average year, so 75% are denied.

The company also found that 600,000 prospective Uzbekistani students apply for roughly 45,000 openings, so 93% are denied entry.

Three-step goal

The rollout of the Global Learning Exchange is part of what Mozden called a three-step growth plan for Sonic Foundry.

Mozden, who has held various leadership roles over the years and has a background in engineering, unveiled the strategy when he started his position as CEO a year and a half ago. The first phase of that plan was to "stabilize and grow" Sonic's base business to regain profitability.

The next few phases involved turning up two new services, one of them being the Exchange. The other is Vidable, which is a tech that uses artificial intelligence to help people produce and organize video content. Sonic Foundry plans to launch that software this summer.

The company also expects to integrate the two services, as well as its flagship tech Mediasite, into what Mozden called a "marketplace."

When asked about what growth might look like for Sonic Foundry over the next few years, Mozden said there's nowhere to go but up.

