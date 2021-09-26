Madison's Pill Skills looks to grow with $15K grant

Madison’s Pill Skills is among 12 burgeoning Wisconsin startups now able to receive a collective $220,000 in grants from a seed fund housed Downtown.
Founded in 2020, Pill Skills creates products that teach adults and children how to take medications and vitamins effectively, said co-founder Marissa Harkness. Marissa, 22, graduated from UW-Madison last May having majored in biomedical engineering. Her sister and co-founder Samantha, 21, studies the same discipline, as well as technical entrepreneurship at the Illinois Institute of Technology.
The Ideavance Seed Fund has awarded Pill Skills $15,000 out of the available $220,000, which the startup will earn as it completes Ideavance programming and advances its business model, said program manager Idella Yamben. Programming encompasses one of three learning “tracks,” which offer varying amounts of grant money, that startups can apply for based on educational needs. That helps reduce risk for applicants, and ensures responsible growth.
Since 2014, the seed fund — a partnership between the UW System’s Center for Technology Commercialization and Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. — has awarded $2.65 million in grants to 73 applicants, Yamben said. The fund’s overall purpose is to foster teams that wish to build a scalable and profitable company.
“Ideadvance has evolved to respond to the impacts of a post-COVID world,” Yamben said. “Recovery and growth include a statewide approach to foster innovation inclusive of existing small businesses.”
New this year, startups could opt for one of two “Stage 1” tracks, the first titled “Small Business Innovation” offered $15,000 grants, and the second called “Partnered Innovation” offered $25,000 grants. There’s also a second-stage track that awarded startups up to $30,000.
Pill Skills applied for the “Small Business Innovation” track, for which startups can learn about how to execute a sales launch and reach pilot customers, as well as to debt and equity financing, Ideavance said in a statement.
The Pill Skills grant portion, once fully earned, goes toward a marketing strategy, Marissa said. That’s significant because that will lead to partnerships, customers, revenue and investments down the road, she said. As of June 2021, Ideavance Seed Fund grants have paved the way for $5.9 million in additional funding for awardees.
The co-founders operate the startup with their mother, Monica, and father, Chris — who are investors — and brother, Dylan, who calls himself the Pill Skills “junior engineer.”
The family business idea was conceptualized in 2019, particularly as Monica has struggled with swallowing pills her whole life — a problem that, according to the Food and Drug Administration, around 40% of Americans struggle with. The issue affects children as well. If they can’t swallow prescribed medications or vitamins, it can have severe implications for health outcomes, she said.
But the Pill Skills Beginner Kit aims to proactively teach children how to swallow pills to prevent them from becoming part of that 40%. The kit includes practice pills made of pharmaceutical grade dextrose — with sizes as small as a piece of confetti candy and as large as an ibuprofen-sized pill, Marissa said. It also comes with a progress log and detailed instructions for how to use the kit safely.
“We’ve started accelerating this past year,” Marissa said of the startup’s growth.
She’s optimistic that will continue with Ideavance’s help.
Other companies able to earn grants come from other areas of the state, including Whitewater, Oshkosh, West Allis, Platteville, Brookfield, Appleton, Milwaukee, Stevens Point and Eau Claire.