Madison's Pill Skills looks to grow with $15K grant

“Ideadvance has evolved to respond to the impacts of a post-COVID world,” Yamben said. “Recovery and growth include a statewide approach to foster innovation inclusive of existing small businesses.”

Pill Skills The front of a Pill Skills Beginner Kit case.

New this year, startups could opt for one of two “Stage 1” tracks, the first titled “Small Business Innovation” offered $15,000 grants, and the second called “Partnered Innovation” offered $25,000 grants. There’s also a second-stage track that awarded startups up to $30,000.

Pill Skills applied for the “Small Business Innovation” track, for which startups can learn about how to execute a sales launch and reach pilot customers, as well as to debt and equity financing, Ideavance said in a statement.

The Pill Skills grant portion, once fully earned, goes toward a marketing strategy, Marissa said. That’s significant because that will lead to partnerships, customers, revenue and investments down the road, she said. As of June 2021, Ideavance Seed Fund grants have paved the way for $5.9 million in additional funding for awardees.

The co-founders operate the startup with their mother, Monica, and father, Chris — who are investors — and brother, Dylan, who calls himself the Pill Skills “junior engineer.”

Pill Skills The Harkness family includes Chris, Monica, Marissa, Samantha and Dylan.