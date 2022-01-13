Madison's Exact Sciences to invest $350 million in city campus expansion, 1,300 jobs

The research and development facility would allow Exact to enhance its Cologuard product, which allows patients to screen themselves for colon cancer at home, as well as continue studying multi-cancer early detection.

“Exact Sciences is an example of a company with deep Wisconsin roots that, with this investment, is committing to its future in our state,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) in a Friday statement. “As the company has grown to add operations around the world, Exact Sciences could have chosen to expand in other states but chose Wisconsin because of our outstanding, well-educated workers, excellent community infrastructure and support for its research and health care missions.”