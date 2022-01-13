Madison's Exact Sciences to invest $350 million in city campus additions, 1,300 jobs

Madison biomedical giant Exact Sciences is expanding its Wisconsin presence by investing $350 million in its city spaces, which is expected to create 1,300 new jobs, the company said Thursday.

Exact Sciences is adding a 266,000-square-foot research and development facility to its campus, as well as expanded a lab and warehouse spaces, to accommodate its rapid growth — mainly spurred by high demand of the Cologuard test, which allows patients to screen themselves for colon cancer at home, as well as general clinical testing efforts, CEO Kevin Conroy said.

Construction crews will erect the research facility next to Exact's corporate headquarters on 5505 Endeavor Lane inside University Research Park on the West Side. The lab and warehouse are additions to Exact's Discovery Campus on 1 Exact Lane, which is located between Schroeder Road and the Beltline, also on the West Side.

Work is underway on the lab and warehouse, and on track to be finished by the end of the year, said Scott Larrivee, associate director of corporate affairs. The company expects to break ground on its research and development building in the second quarter of 2022, with construction to wrap up in 2024, he said.