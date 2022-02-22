 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison's Exact Sciences reports fourth quarter revenue of $437.8M

Exact Sciences

Researchers at Exact Sciences and UW-Madison are working on "liquid biopsies" for cancer, including blood tests that identify genetic mutations in tumors targeted by drugs. The tests also might track whether cancer has returned after treatment and detect early disease. Research associate Alycia Riehl runs tests on samples at Exact Sciences.

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

Madison-based biomedical giant Exact Sciences Corp. said Tuesday that the company generated a revenue of $473.8 million in its fourth quarter, which ended Dec. 31, 2021.

The company also announced a total 2021 revenue amount of $1,761.1 million, which was a 20% increase compared to 2020.

Exact Sciences is known for products like Cologuard, which helps patients screen for colorectal cancers at home, as well as Oncotype DX, a collection of colon and prostate cancer tests that aim to give an accurate picture of a tumor’s biological makeup.

The company is additionally developing a blood-based test that in early studies has been shown to detect several types of cancer.

"Cologuard and Oncotype DX are off to a great start in 2022, with strong momentum from the fourth quarter carrying over to the new year," said Kevin Conroy, CEO of Exact Sciences, in a statement Tuesday. "We have a team of talented people dedicated to defeating cancer. You'll see the results of their dedication this year as we test more patients and share evidence supporting our pipeline of innovative tests across the cancer continuum."

The biomedical giant employs about 6,500 people. About 3,500 of those staff members are based in the Dane County area.

Earlier this year, Exact Sciences said it is expanding its Wisconsin presence by investing $350 million into its local campus, thereby creating 1,300 new jobs. 

Exact is adding a 266,000-square-foot research and development facility to its campus, as well as expanding existing lab and warehouse spaces, to accommodate its rapid growth — mainly spurred by high demand for the Cologuard test, Conroy said last month.

Construction crews will erect the research facility next to Exact's corporate headquarters on 5505 Endeavor Lane inside University Research Park on the West Side. The lab and warehouse are additions to Exact’s Discovery Campus on 1 Exact Lane, which is located between Schroeder Road and the Beltline on the Southwest Side.

Work is underway on the lab and warehouse, and the company expects to break ground on its research and development building in the second quarter of 2022, with construction to wrap up in 2024. 

In January, Exact Sciences also announced its acquisition of Marshfield-based genetics lab PreventionGenetics for $190 million. The move represented the Exact's emergence into the hereditary cancer testing market.

