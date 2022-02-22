Madison's Exact Sciences reports fourth quarter revenue of $437.8M

Madison-based biomedical giant Exact Sciences Corp. said Tuesday that the company generated a revenue of $473.8 million in its fourth quarter, which ended Dec. 31, 2021.
The company also announced a total 2021 revenue amount of $1,761.1 million, which was a 20% increase compared to 2020.
Exact Sciences is known for products like Cologuard, which helps patients screen for colorectal cancers at home, as well as Oncotype DX, a collection of colon and prostate cancer tests that aim to give an accurate picture of a tumor’s biological makeup.
The company is additionally developing a blood-based test that in early studies has been shown to detect several types of cancer.
"Cologuard and Oncotype DX are off to a great start in 2022, with strong momentum from the fourth quarter carrying over to the new year," said Kevin Conroy, CEO of Exact Sciences, in a statement Tuesday. "We have a team of talented people dedicated to defeating cancer. You'll see the results of their dedication this year as we test more patients and share evidence supporting our pipeline of innovative tests across the cancer continuum."
People are also reading…
The biomedical giant employs about 6,500 people. About 3,500 of those staff members are based in the Dane County area.
Earlier this year, Exact Sciences said it is expanding its Wisconsin presence by investing $350 million into its local campus, thereby creating 1,300 new jobs.
Exact is adding a 266,000-square-foot research and development facility to its campus, as well as expanding existing lab and warehouse spaces, to accommodate its rapid growth — mainly spurred by high demand for the Cologuard test, Conroy said last month.
Construction crews will erect the research facility next to Exact's corporate headquarters on 5505 Endeavor Lane inside University Research Park on the West Side. The lab and warehouse are additions to Exact’s Discovery Campus on 1 Exact Lane, which is located between Schroeder Road and the Beltline on the Southwest Side.
Work is underway on the lab and warehouse, and the company expects to break ground on its research and development building in the second quarter of 2022, with construction to wrap up in 2024.
In January, Exact Sciences also announced its acquisition of Marshfield-based genetics lab PreventionGenetics for $190 million. The move represented the Exact's emergence into the hereditary cancer testing market.
Emilie Heidemann picks her 5 favorite 2021 stories
One of the first stories I wrote this year for the Wisconsin State Journal wasn't published last January, but instead at the beginning of September — when I officially took my post as business reporter.
It was about a biotech startup that won the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce's Pressure Chamber contest for the novel ways it was looking to prevent cancer — and a coronavirus infection. The week I wrote that piece was when I discovered the treasure trove of story ideas that made up Madison's business community.
For example, the pandemic has spotlighted how partnerships are have seemed to be a favorable strategy for organizations looking to solve complex issues.
I covered that in an article regarding the State Street pop-up shops, or Culture Collectives. Several organizations came together to fill two vacant storefronts in the Downtown corridor, and simultaneously help minority business owners get their venture off the ground.
More ideas were spawned as I saw how Madison's businesses continue to navigate hiring challenges, supply chain shortages and other trials.
But through all that, there's been an apparent optimism for the future.
That's showcased in how Fitchburg biotech giant Promega has conceptualized a way to detect coronavirus particles in wastewater, as well as how Madison biofuel company Virent aided in United Airlines piloting an aircraft using renewable jet fuel for the first time.
When UW-Madison oncology fellow Johnathan Ebben founded Nano RED in 2015, the startup’s focus was to conceptualize cancer treatments. That cha…
Last year’s racial justice demonstrations hobbled Madison’s once-bustling State Street shopping corridor, thereby amplifying the struggles of …
Willy Street Co-Op on Madison’s East Side was bustling with shoppers one week last October, but several shelves typically full of canned veget…
It has an odor, it flows through your pipes, and you might not even notice it’s there after you flush it down.
Madison-based startup that makes fuel out of plants for cars and airplanes is propelling United Airlines in its effort to combat climate change.