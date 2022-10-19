Madison Yards, changes at Hilldale are among latest developments on city's West Side

When the Hilldale Shopping Center and the state Department of Transportation’s towering office building opened in 1962, they were on what was then the Far West Side of Madison.

The rows of apartment buildings along Sheboygan Avenue had not yet been built, Segoe Road was virtually void of development and homes in the University Hill Farms neighborhood were less than 10 years old.

Sixty years later, the area used by UW-Madison for more than half a century as a 640-acre experimental farm is in the midst of another significant transformation.

The addition of more housing, office space, retail, restaurants and outdoor public space at Hilldale and the neighboring 21-acre, $300 million Madison Yards development to the west will bring more people and traffic to the neighborhood and mark another major change on Madison’s retail and housing landscape.

"There's going to be a lot more intensive use and there's obviously going to be a lot more activity," said Michael Lawton, an attorney who has lived in the neighborhood since 1985 and is on the board of directors of the neighborhood association. "We think the number of housing units are reasonable and are certainly consistent with the city's (master) plan."

The housing includes more than 500 apartments at Madison Yards, including 270 units scheduled to open in summer 2023 at the corner of Segoe Road and University Avenue, according to Sean Roberts, vice president of development for Summit Smith Development.

At Hilldale, where a row of townhouses was constructed along Midvale Boulevard in 2005, there are plans for 100 apartment units in a five-story building along Vernon Boulevard. That project is part of the redevelopment to the south of the existing shopping center and on land that is used for parking and for years was home to a BMO Harris Bank, said Chris Boyce, development manager for WS Development, which owns Hilldale.

Roberts, Boyce and Brian Munson, principal urban planner for Vandewalle & Associates, took part last week in the annual meeting of the Hill Farms Neighborhood Association, which was held virtually but attracted more than 60 viewers.

The two massive projects will also include a 125- to 150-room hotel along Sheboygan Avenue and moving Whole Foods from its 30,000-square-foot store on University Avenue to a 50,000-square-foot space at Madison Yards.

At Hilldale, the AMC movie theater will be shuttered and the 35,000-square-foot building converted to retail space. The theater's lease ends at the end of the year, but there is a chance it could be open longer if the lease is extended, Boyce said.

"We've envisioned a new life for this space, which will really open up the south facade of the theater space," Boyce said.

The theater opened in 2007 as the Sundance Cinemas 608, a six-screen theater concept created by Hollywood star Robert Redford. But in 2015, Sundance theaters around the country were purchased by Carmike Cinemas. A year later, AMC purchased Carmike and renamed the Madison property AMC Madison 6.

But like other theater operators, AMC, which also has a theater in Fitchburg, has struggled to return to pre-pandemic audience levels. The closing of the AMC 6 Madison at Hilldale will allow WS Development to better integrate the building into a plan that includes a large restaurant with outdoor seating to the west, and to the south a flexible open space for concerts, ice skating and other events across Heather Crest that will be surrounded with two stories of retail and commercial space.

"Right now, if you walk along Heather Crest, it's the side of a theater. There's nothing there," Munson said. "We want to really change that so we can replace that with storefronts and possibly explore some second-story retail. The goal is really to activate that side of the street so that you no longer have a blank wall."

Major changes

For much of its life, the shopping center was an enclosed mall, but major changes began in the early 2000s and continued when Chicago-based Joseph Freed and Associates purchased the property in 2004 and pumped millions of dollars into redevelopment projects that began converting it to an open-air mall. Parking ramps were built along with a hardware store, a Great Dane Pub and Brewing Co. and, in 2011, a 150,000-square-foot Target.

But in 2012, Joseph Freed, facing financial stress, sold the shopping center at a sheriff’s auction to Massachusetts-based WS Development for $52 million.

The purchase led in a new wave of improvements for the property, including a $15 million, 53,000-square-foot redevelopment between Macy's and Metcalfe's Market. Two years later, WS lured the Apple Store from West Towne Mall to help anchor an outdoor plaza area that included more restaurant space, a new location for University Book Store and an L.L. Bean store.

The Madison Yards project comes after the state office building was removed and replaced in 2018 with a 600,000-square-foot, $150 million facility and a $36 million parking ramp. The commercial development east of the building is largely located in what had been a parking lot and when completed, possibly by 2025, would include more than 400,000 square feet of office space.

Among the tenants is the State of Wisconsin Investment Board, which will occupy the top four floors of a seven-story office building along Segoe Road beginning March 1. The third floor is designated for the Credit Union National Association, a national trade association for both state and federally chartered credit unions in the U.S.

Hotel sought

Plans call for another 150,000 square feet of retail beyond the Whole Foods store and six to eight restaurants, one of which would be adjacent to a green space at the center of the development, scheduled for completion in 2023. A farmers' market is scheduled to return to the property in 2024, while the hotel that had been planned for the corner of University Avenue and Segoe Road was replaced with housing and the hotel site moved to along Sheboygan Avenue, Roberts said.

"We are talking with a hotel developer partner," Roberts said. "We hope to have a hotel deal very soon."

To accommodate traffic, the Madison Yards project includes parking garages and new entrances on University and Sheboygan avenues and Segoe Road. Meanwhile, with the loss of a large parking lot at Hilldale, motorists will be forced to use the two parking structures that are now underused, Boyce said.

"The main traffic will use the existing, major arterial streets so we're pretty satisfied with the parking and traffic situations," Lawton, of the neighborhood association, said. "These are significant developments, but we have been making the point with the city to preserve the single-family areas of the neighborhood."