Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics, Inc. (FCDI) plans to build a $21 million facility in Madison to manufacture stem cells for use in developing regenerative medicine drugs -- its own drugs and those of other companies.
FCDI, formerly Cellular Dynamics International, manufactures human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), which are skin or blood cells that scientists reprogram back into their embryonic state and then coax into specific cell types for use in scientific research or drug development.
“To meet the growing demand for FCDI’s iPS cell platform, the state-of-the-art production facility will have a flexible cell culturing design to serve production requirements of both industrial quantities of cells and small, diverse batches,” said Seimi Satake, FCDI chairman and CEO.
FCDI has labs and offices in University Research Park at 525 Science Drive and recently expanded to 465 Science Drive.
Founded in 2004 by UW-Madison stem cell pioneer James Thomson, the company was purchased by Japanese conglomerate Fujifilm Holdings Corp. in 2015 for $307 million.
Fujifilm says it has "broad expertise across the regenerative medicine field" through other companies in its group, including Japan Tissue Engineering Co., Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corp. and Fujifilm Irvine Scientific.
The new Madison facility will be ready by March 2020 and the company says it will work on speeding development of drugs in its pipeline in such areas age age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigmentosa, Parkinson's disease, heart diseases and cancer.