Madison VR company focusing on tech for 2 groups: school kids and military personnel

The Holos programs would give teachers the opportunity to bring museum exhibits to classrooms or show students around three-dimensional landscapes.

Knowing that not every school is equipped with VR headsets for every student, Holos also works with iPads, which work as windows into the virtual world that a teacher would have control over. By getting out of their seats with tablets in hand, the students can peer into whatever virtual world the teacher is showing.

Holos isn't planning on creating lesson plans, instead, it will work with teachers to develop current educational content into engaging VR lessons. When the Holos interface is more developed, the plan is to let teachers develop their own plans in the system and share them with other teachers around the country.

Military application

In March 2019, Holos was awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant to contract with the U.S. Air Force and develop VR technology that can be used to train Air Force mechanics.