Madison video game industry booming with major titles coming out of local studios

The game, which is an online battle royale where players around the world can compete to be the last person standing, was an instant success and maintains a massive fan base.

“We hit pop culture in a way that’s pretty unique,” creative director Dave Curd said, and the company knew it would need to expand in different locations.

Economic impact

With hundreds of workers in the Madison area working in game development, these jobs have a significant impact on the local economy as well.

The broader video game industry was forecast to reach nearly $175 billion in 2020 — up 19.6% over 2019 — and is expected to grow to $217.9 billion in 2023, according to Newzoo.

“Not only is it a job, but it’s a good job,” Malone said. “If you look at the average salary that you could expect getting a job in the game industry as a designer or developer, we’re talking about good, solid, middle-class jobs.”

Some of the company leaders in Madison expect that the area can become an even larger hub for the industry. While maybe not as renowned as San Francisco or Los Angeles, it could reach the level of Austin, Texas, Curd said.