 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison video game industry booming with major titles coming out of local studios
0 comments
alert top story
ENTERTAINMENT | VIDEO GAMES

Madison video game industry booming with major titles coming out of local studios

Though they likely don’t realize it, hundreds of millions of video game players around the world have spent countless hours exploring worlds and fighting battles created, at least in part, right here in Madison.

Launched in 1990 by brothers Brian and Steve Raffel, Middleton-based Raven Software is a cornerstone of the Madison area’s video game industry, creating multiple games in the Call of Duty and Star Wars franchises.

Many video game developers in Madison credit Raven Software, which is a subsidiary of California-based Activision, for launching the steady rise of the video game industry in the area.

“It has been great to see Madison become sort of the Midwest’s gaming hotbed of growth in the last decade or so,” Brian Raffel said.

But Raven is far from the only company in the area developing video games. PerBlue makes mobile games, including Disney Warriors; Filament Games designs educational games; PUBG, or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, has a studio in Madison; and several independent studios are also developing and launching their own games.

“These are the games you see commercials for,” UW-Madison Game Lab director and professor Krista-Lee Malone said of some of the titles. “They’re making millions of dollars. Those are big players, and some of those are starting here or being developed here.”

As the number of studios increases in Madison, the existing companies are also growing. Raven, PerBlue and PUBG each said they plan to expand their staffs in the next year.

Pandemic slowdown helping I/O Arcade Bar double its space in new location

To help the companies attract developers, designers and other talent to create video games, some in the industry formed the Wisconsin Games Alliance. The organization works with government agencies and other organizations to incentivize companies to stay in the state and to attract skilled workers, co-vice chair Arthur Low said.

Launching an indie studio

Low, who recently founded his own studio, Basementmode, said the legacy of studios and the connection to several top-tier companies has created a “snowball” effect. Along with Raven’s connection to Activision and the PUBG studio, local company Human Head Studios was bought by Bethesda — creator of the Fallout and Elder Scrolls franchises. It has since been renamed Roundhouse Studios.

“It attracts talent, whether locally or nationally,” Low said. “Then those people go on in turn to have their own ideas and start their own businesses.”

Wisconsin game developers look to broaden their message

Low decided to form his own studio with his wife, Julianne, after working for close to a dozen years at other development studios so he could pursue his own creation. Later this year, he hopes to launch the company’s first game, Rise Against the Invaders — a game based on building a settlement and defending it against aliens.

Growing up, Low played many text-based games and games like Age of Empires, which has some historical elements. Before he graduated from Westfield High School in 2005, he took a programming course that convinced him he could become part of the industry.

“I had a lot of fun in those worlds, and it inspired me to want to create my own worlds,” Low said.

Mobile gaming half of industry

For the co-founders of PerBlue, which makes mobile games, the company started off in 2008 as a “fun project with friends on campus,” chief operating officer and co-founder Forrest Woolworth said. After graduating in 2009, while smartphones were still just gaining popularity, the founders decided to pursue the company full time.

Playing in the big leagues: Madison game developers team with high-flying partners

PerBlue now has 65 employees, and is hiring, to keep up with what is now a massive market in mobile games — making up nearly half of total video game industry revenue, according to analytics company Newzoo. Woolworth credits that in part to the ubiquity of smartphones.

“There’s definitely pretty dedicated gamers, but it also opened up the market a lot to more casual (players),” Woolworth said. “It made games more approachable and accessible to a broader market.”

PlayerUnknown’s Battleground, launched in 2017, was developed by South Korea-based PUBG Corp., which set up offices around the world, including opening an office in Madison that year.

Edgewood College's newest sports program: Competitive video gaming

The game, which is an online battle royale where players around the world can compete to be the last person standing, was an instant success and maintains a massive fan base.

“We hit pop culture in a way that’s pretty unique,” creative director Dave Curd said, and the company knew it would need to expand in different locations.

Economic impact

With hundreds of workers in the Madison area working in game development, these jobs have a significant impact on the local economy as well.

The broader video game industry was forecast to reach nearly $175 billion in 2020 — up 19.6% over 2019 — and is expected to grow to $217.9 billion in 2023, according to Newzoo.

“Not only is it a job, but it’s a good job,” Malone said. “If you look at the average salary that you could expect getting a job in the game industry as a designer or developer, we’re talking about good, solid, middle-class jobs.”

Some of the company leaders in Madison expect that the area can become an even larger hub for the industry. While maybe not as renowned as San Francisco or Los Angeles, it could reach the level of Austin, Texas, Curd said.

“I think we’ve got the proper kindling,” Curd said. “Now we just have to apply a little bit of time because I really don’t see anything slowing down.”

Shining stars: Meet the Madison area's Top Workplaces

Make no mistake about it: The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have left painful scars. But this year’s Top Workplaces project shows that many employees across the Madison region remain resiliently upbeat and are clinging to their workplace cultures, even from a distance.

NO. 2 MIDSIZE | Communication, teamwork power engagement at WPPI Energy

NO. 2 MIDSIZE | Communication, teamwork power engagement at WPPI Energy

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

WPPI Energy president and CEO Mike Peters says communication is vital to the success of the Sun Prairie-based, member-owned operation that serves 51 local electric utilities with wholesale electric power supply, utility technologies and services.

Midsize companies use creative approaches, benefits

Midsize companies use creative approaches, benefits

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

The Top Workplaces winners among midsize companies reflect innovative styles to building corporate cultures that their employees embrace. Here’s a look at the other winners in the mid-size category:

NO. 3 SMALL | Shine United’s culture outlasts the COVID crisis

NO. 3 SMALL | Shine United’s culture outlasts the COVID crisis

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

In the past chaos-packed year, revenues dipped for the downtown advertising, design and digital agency — a result of the economic mess created by the pandemic — and the agency had its first layoffs in 20 years, while its staff was scattered to complete work remotely.

Small area firms recognized for big workplace cultures

Small area firms recognized for big workplace cultures

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

Although winners in the small-company category reflect a variety of missions, they share a common characteristic: They have built strong workplaces that provide stand-out benefits and flexibility. Here are the other winners in the small-company category:

Special awards acknowledge high-performing companies

Special awards acknowledge high-performing companies

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

Among this year’s Top Workplaces, employees singled out several companies for their extraordinary efforts in important phases of workplace life, ranging from leadership to transparency.

Corporate culture helped counter pandemic crisis

Corporate culture helped counter pandemic crisis

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

Businesses that suddenly found themselves in the midst of a pandemic that shattered conventional ways of working quickly discovered that a strong workplace culture was vital to surviving and thriving during the crisis.

Values, benefits, commitment help define area’s Top Workplaces

Values, benefits, commitment help define area’s Top Workplaces

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

To become a Top Workplace, organizations instill in their team members a variety of values and approaches that keep their businesses thriving in the marketplace, their employees engaged and their communities strong.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to maximize your credit card rewards

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

See difference between Obama's and Trump's statements on MLB decision

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics