Madison unicorn Fetch Rewards now valued at $2.5B with latest funding round

Fetch Rewards app

Madison shopping rewards startup Fetch Rewards recently received a $240 million investment, valuing the fast-growing company at about $2.5 billion. The company plans to use the funds to create a Spanish-speaking version of its mobile application, and is gearing up to expand internationally within the next few years, said CEO Wes Schroll. 

 EMILIE HEIDEMANN, STATE JOURNAL

Madison online shopping rewards startup Fetch Rewards has received a $240 million investment, valuing the fast-growing company at around $2.5 billion as it moves to open a new city headquarters come May.

The funding comes after the startup gained unicorn status in mid-2021, reaching the statistically rare milestone of being valued at $1 billion. It also comes as the health crisis has driven overall e-commerce sector growth, and as people look for ways to spend less in an ever-inflated economy.

The company is not only launching a Spanish-speaking version of its mobile application for its 14 million active users, but also expanding its presence internationally within the next few years, said CEO Wes Schroll, adding that investors are “not putting any pressure on us to think about an exit.”

The business did not disclose further details regarding its new Madison office.

“There’s so much we can still do,” Schroll said.

Fetch Rewards has U.S. locations in Chicago, Boston, New York and San Francisco. Founded in 2013 by Schroll and fellow UW-Madison student Tyler Kennedy, Fetch Rewards users scan shopping receipts and can earn points based on the items purchased. Those points are converted into redeemable awards, which include gift certificates, charitable donations or contest entries.

The startup also contracts with over 600 brands to reward shoppers who buy their products, Schroll said, with some of the biggest players including General Mills, Unilever and Molson Coors. Recently, the startup entered into the restaurant space, also partnering with companies like Panera Bread.

“We think we can get to 40 million-plus active (users) on a monthly basis,” Schroll said of what the $240 million will additionally cover, adding that Fetch Rewards now has over 700 full-time employees. “You’ll see us at over 1,000 employees next year.”

The latest investment round was led by Philadelphia firm Hamilton Lane, with additional funding from various other companies, as well as continued support from Softbank Vision Fund 2 — the fund that helped Fetch Rewards become a unicorn.

Of Hamilton Lane’s investment into the startup, global head of direct equity for the firm Jeff Armbrister said Fetch Rewards “has great technology” and that Schroll is “growing a strong management team around him” as well as brand partners. The firm also admired the startup’s plans for future growth, Armbrister said.

“The other piece is more on timing,” he said. “You look at what’s going on in the macro environment with inflation. (The app helps) reduce the costs for popular goods.”

Prices for grocery goods in particular are expected to rise between 3% and 4% in the coming months, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture — on top of already inflated consumer fare.

“People are blown away by just how far we’ve come,” Schroll said of Fetch Rewards’ continued success. “By no means is this a destination. The bar has been raised again (for the company).”

