Madison trEats a unique food experience in a bag

Otehlia Cassidy cannot take people on food tours with her company, Madison Eats, during the pandemic, so she has created a food experience delivered in a bag — Madison trEats.

Madison trEats is a way for Cassidy to not only keep her team employed, but also to do something that keeps them connected in bringing local food to people without taking them on tours.

“One thing that became really important for us, and that we were really happy that we could do, is we wanted this to be an opportunity to support businesses operated by people of color in our community.” Cassidy said.

Each item in a Madison trEats bag is from a different vendor. Cassidy and her team decided that in every bag they will have at least two vendors that are businesses owned by people of color, with at least one Black-owned.

“It’s a wonderful idea when you can put all different restaurants together, especially in this time,” said James Bloodsaw, owner and chef of JustVeggiez. “You can give the restaurants an opportunity to continue to have a cash flow. I think that’s a brilliant idea.”

Madison trEats has been beneficial for Savi Café & Catering at a time when business has been rather slow.