Madison trEats a unique food experience in a bag

Otehlia Cassidy cannot take people on food tours with her company, Madison Eats, during the pandemic, so she has created a food experience delivered in a bag — Madison trEats.
Madison trEats is a way for Cassidy to not only keep her team employed, but also to do something that keeps them connected in bringing local food to people without taking them on tours.
“One thing that became really important for us, and that we were really happy that we could do, is we wanted this to be an opportunity to support businesses operated by people of color in our community.” Cassidy said.
Each item in a Madison trEats bag is from a different vendor. Cassidy and her team decided that in every bag they will have at least two vendors that are businesses owned by people of color, with at least one Black-owned.
“It’s a wonderful idea when you can put all different restaurants together, especially in this time,” said James Bloodsaw, owner and chef of JustVeggiez. “You can give the restaurants an opportunity to continue to have a cash flow. I think that’s a brilliant idea.”
Madison trEats has been beneficial for Savi Café & Catering at a time when business has been rather slow.
“It has helped us to keep going forward; helped us to keep bringing in some kind of income,” said Eric Gavins, owner of Savi Café & Catering.
Cassidy has partnered with Christine’s Kitchens, 2817 E. Washington Ave., to handle the packaging, purchasing and delivery for the meal kits.
Christine Ameigh operates Christine’s Kitchens as a community kitchen with at least 10 other businesses using it as well.
A couple of years ago, Ameigh redid the storefront to sell her and the other businesses’ goods, but it did not go over well due to location and lack of foot traffic.
When COVID-19 hit, Ameigh took the storefront online and offered delivery. Christine’s Kitchens’ online storefront has been successful and now offers goods from 53 vendors, including Madison trEats.
Jaeryn Smith works for Ameigh, organizing, packing and delivering orders through www.christines-kitchens.com. Before COVID-19, she was a server and bartender.
“This storefront has helped a lot of people, the vendors, people like me who were displaced, the other people [who work for Ameigh] all have lost hours or money due to COVID and the store has all helped give us a place during this time,” Smith said.
The themed Madison trEats bags contain a meal kit for a complete meal that feeds two to four people, including a nonalcoholic beverage and dessert; a Spotify playlist; plating suggestions; heating and cooking instructions; cocktail recipe using the included beverage; Instagram links; and more. With a lot of people wanting only a little bit of cooking involved, Cassidy said mostly it is very much a heat-and-serve type of meal full of local food.
“The idea is that it is a bag of treats, so we wanted it to be something that people can basically open — minimal process, heating or cooking — and serve,” Cassidy said.
As for now, the theme of the Madison trEats bag changes every two weeks. In the past, themes have included Mother’s Day, Hawaiian and Black Restaurant Week’s “Island Time Collaboration Kit.” The current theme is Back to School and will include adult versions of the things you loved as a kid.
Monday at midnight is the deadline for orders through www.christines-kitchens.com, including Madison trEats, to be delivered on Thursday and Friday of that same week.
