Madison tops Money.com’s ‘Best Places to Retire’ rankings

Apparently undeterred by blizzards and bitter cold in the winter here, Money.com has ranked Madison No. 1 in its annual “Best Places to Retire” rankings for 2020.

Money said it factored in about 47,500 data points and considered housing, climate, diversity and safety in crafting its rankings.

Money noted that the COVID-19 pandemic means some of the fun activities it highlights can’t happen right now, or only with special safety modifications, but said that “choosing the right spot is a decision you’re making for the long haul. So our list weighs factors that will make these cities stand out over time, plus natural attractions that can be enjoyed right now.”

Behind Madison in the top 10 are Largo, Florida; Lower Merion, Pennsylvania; Franklin, Tennessee; Boise, Idaho; Lakewood, Colorado; Asheville, North Carolina; Bridgewater, New Jersey; Roseville, California; and Santa Fe, New Mexico.