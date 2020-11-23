Madison tops Money.com’s ‘Best Places to Retire’ rankings

Apparently undeterred by blizzards and bitter cold in the winter here, Money.com has ranked Madison No. 1 in its annual “Best Places to Retire” rankings for 2020.
Money said it factored in about 47,500 data points and considered housing, climate, diversity and safety in crafting its rankings.
Money noted that the COVID-19 pandemic means some of the fun activities it highlights can’t happen right now, or only with special safety modifications, but said that “choosing the right spot is a decision you’re making for the long haul. So our list weighs factors that will make these cities stand out over time, plus natural attractions that can be enjoyed right now.”
Behind Madison in the top 10 are Largo, Florida; Lower Merion, Pennsylvania; Franklin, Tennessee; Boise, Idaho; Lakewood, Colorado; Asheville, North Carolina; Bridgewater, New Jersey; Roseville, California; and Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Money did acknowledge that “A college town in the Badger State might not spring to mind as an ideal place to retire,” but noted Madison’s “tons of recreational activities and natural beauty” and that “Its many charms come at an affordable price,” with a median home price of $292,000 that is one of the lowest of its top-ranked cities.
Money noted the benefits of UW-Madison, including that people 60 and older can audit courses for free; our “bustling restaurant scene and free events,” such as Concerts on the Square and the Dane County Farmers’ Market; the city’s art institutions, and attractions like the Madison’s Children Museum and Henry Vilas Zoo for entertaining young relatives.
Interestingly, Madison’s 38 retirement communities are the most in its rankings, Money said.
Money said that “Wisconsin’s sales tax is just around 5% — among the five lowest in the country — and the state provides property tax breaks for older residents.”
Photos: Dane County Farmers' Market
