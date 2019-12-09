Madison is primed to become the next great technology hub in the country, if it receives federal financial help to drive the economic growth, according to a new report.
Most technology and innovation jobs are based on the coasts in areas such as Silicon Valley, New York City and Boston, and most growth is in those areas as well, while smaller metro areas in the Midwest, Mountain West and South either remain stagnant or lose those jobs.
The report from Washington, D.C.-based Brookings Institution and Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) released Monday outlines a method to bring a share of high-paying technical and advanced jobs to more cities around the country to elevate regional economies and advance the country's economy as a whole.
"The Case for Growth Centers in the Heartland: A New Way to Counter Regional Divergence and Drive U.S. Competitiveness" proposes new federal spending on targeted cities that have the most potential to become innovation hotspots based on the amount of university dollars spent on research and development in STEM areas, the education level of the area's population and the existing number of jobs in innovation industries, such as computer and communications equipment manufacturing, software publishing, data processing services and bio-technology.
Brookings and ITIF propose the federal government spend $100 billion over the next decade to create these growth centers.
“Stratospheric growth in our information communications technology and biosciences sectors, combined with our economic stability as the most industrially diverse (metropolitan statistical area) in the country, makes the Madison region an ideal location for this type of investment," Madison Region Economic Partnership CEO Paul Jadin said in a statement.
The funding would be used for university research, tax reductions and credits, preference for high-skill worker visas, small business financing and infrastructure improvements, according to the report's proposal.
Brookings and ITIF named Madison as the top of 35 cities eligible for this funding to counter the regional divergence of technology jobs.
Madison far outpaces other cities in the amount of research dollars spent at universities per capital and the amount of residents with doctoral degrees.
The Milwaukee area also made the list of potential growth centers at 17.
“Our state has demonstrated it has the infrastructure, institutions, and importantly, the relationships and commitment to transform ideas into successful outcomes, and Wisconsin could benefit immensely from the type of initiative proposed in the report," Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement.
This report will be updated.