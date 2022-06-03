Madison startup that helps consumers navigate food allergen ‘minefield’ explores new tech horizons

Abigail Barnes has been allergic to peanuts, tree nuts and shellfish for her entire life, and has faced reactions that have hospitalized her six times — one instance almost took her life.

That was from a tiny bite of a nut cookie, said the founding CEO of Madison’s Amulet, a fast-growing company that seeks to put the science of food allergen detection into the hands of consumers via a small, wearable sensor whose technology is normally found in a medical laboratory setting.

The sensor can test for allergens such as soy in about a minute, which is likely why the first company release of the tech sold out in just four hours, Barnes said.

Amulet, which changed its name in May, started as Allergy Amulet in 2016. The startup, which has garnered $5 million in investment funding to date and has 10 employees, was born of Barnes’ desire to help people like herself navigate what she called a “minefield” of “vague” ingredient labels, restaurants whose waitstaff are untrained about food allergens and events where it’s a gamble to know what’s being served on the menu.

“You can liken it a little bit to COVID,” Barnes, who is also a licensed attorney, said. “The stuff we breathe everyday suddenly becomes harmful to us. Imagine living with that all the time.”

Allergy Amulet is now a brand of Amulet, as well as Allergy Scientific, which Barnes said was launched in February to equip fellow companies with food allergen detection tech. The Downtown Madison company, which has a lab in Boston, is also exploring applications in food safety, environmental contaminants and biomolecules, as well as developing a mobile application to pair with the sensor via Bluetooth, Barnes said.

The startup also plans to double the size of its team in the next year, she said.

That’s a far cry from when she had a serendipitous encounter with scientist and food chemistry expert Joseph BelBruno in 2012, when Barnes was a law student studying on the East Coast.

The scientist, who is now an adviser to Amulet and also has a food allergy, was developing sensors similar to the ones Amulet has created while working as a faculty member at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire.

That meeting was enough to change the trajectory of Barnes’ career — the CEO saw how she could help others navigate an anxiety she knows all too well.

“(Developing the tech) means helping a lot of people,” said Amulet co-founder BelBruno during a recent Amulet video production. “It means saving a lot of visits to emergency rooms and saving a lot of money since buying a sensor is much less expensive than an emergency room visit.”

Food allergen research

That’s because every three minutes, a food allergy sends someone to the emergency room.

One in 13 kids have a food allergy, and one in 10 adults, according to Amulet research that’s based on several studies published in the last few years out of Food Allergy Research and Education, an East Coast nonprofit, as well as other sources. That’s 32 million Americans.

The most common food allergies in both adults and children are peanuts, milk, shellfish and tree nuts. Even trace amounts of each allergen can be fatal, according to Amulet research.

That’s because food allergens can cause a condition known as anaphylaxis, which can cause worrying symptoms including breathing difficulties, clammy skin, confusion and anxiety, dizziness, a rapid heartbeat and even death.

Around one in four Americans, which includes 85 million people, avoid buying products that contain the above ingredients, as well as wheat, soy, sesame and other foods, the Amulet research states.

Around 8.2 million people in the U.S. are allergic to shellfish, while 6.1 million have reactions to peanuts and 6.1 million to milk.

How the sensor works

The Amulet food allergen sensor seeks to pare down those numbers, Barnes said, calling the device a “miniaturized lab.”

The Amulet, which retails for $299 but is currently sold out on the startup’s website, is a portable and wearable device that can attach fashionably to a keychain or necklace chain — Barnes was sporting a gold chain with her gold Amulet on Wednesday morning. It wasn’t immediately obvious she was wearing her sensor.

The Amulet attaches to a sampler that comes in a pack of eight for $29.99. That’s also sold out.

The user can stick a piece of food inside the sampler, Barnes explained. The food mixes with water via a grinding mechanism to help homogenize the sample — it helps if the wearer shakes the sampler, she said.

The sensor is then attached to the sampler. Using the Amulet’s touch screen, the user is able to test their food for any allergens with results available in a minute.

More product releases with expanded food allergen detection capabilities are planned, Barnes said, adding that the sensors are able to help people manage sensitivities to ingredients like gluten.

“Amulet will be playing a lead role in identifying invisible threats in food supply,” she said of what horizons she sees for Amulet.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.