Madison startup promoter gener8tor to celebrate 10 years, other events coming up at Forward Fest

Joe Kirgues said celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the company he co-founded, which now promotes startups in 34 cities across the U.S. and in Europe, is “surreal” and “something you don’t take for granted.”

Madison’s own gener8tor, whose portfolio of accelerator programs have helped 860 startups in U.S. and Europe raise billions in capital and create around 7,400 jobs, is commemorating its decade milestone as part of the upcoming Forward Fest, the largest technology and entrepreneurial festival in Wisconsin. The event, which draws thousands of attendees each year, is taking place from Aug. 15-19 at various locations throughout the city.

Among the slew of online and in-person happy hours, panel talks, pitching competitions and even an event that discusses the latest innovations in soccer technologies (4 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19, at 917 E. Mifflin St.), gener8tor’s free 10-year soiree is set from 7 to 10 p.m. on Aug. 18, at the Memorial Union Great Hall on 800 Langdon St.

A company that started with a team of four employees and one accelerator program in 2012, gener8tor now has 139 staff members and a presence in 16 states — as well as Luxembourg, a small European country surrounded by Belgium, France and Germany, Kirgues said. Operations are headquartered on the East Washington Avenue inside StartingBlock, a coworking space.

Of that rapid growth, Kirgues said it “speaks to the deep hunger” for the services that gener8tor provides “in a way that maybe hasn’t been available prior to products like ours.”

It’s likely no wonder then that Madison businesses like online food ordering company EatStreet, as well as recently acquired Cultured Decadence (now UPSIDE Foods), which has found a way to grow mean in a lab using animal cells, have taken advantage of gener8tor’s offerings. Gener8tor said 32 other startups that it has worked with have encountered exits, meaning they too underwent acquisitions.

More local companies in gener8tor’s portfolio include Understory, a startup that’s created insurance with climate change in mind, as well as Amulet, a business that made a device to help people test for allergens in food, gener8tor said.

The startup promoter has expanded over the years to include programming for music and art businesses, as well as a skills accelerator for people who lost jobs or are struggling to find employment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, among other things.

And gener8tor’s gBETA and gALPHA accelerators are free options for entrepreneurs building their business to gain access to mentors, training and investment opportunities.

Interest in Black Business Hub

Locally, gener8tor last December joined the lengthening roster of companies looking to support or take up space inside the Urban League of Greater Madison’s $25.3 million Black Business Hub project on the city’s South Side.

The company along with Urban League launched “gBETA Urban League,” an accelerator that will help establish and grow Black-owned businesses and take up office space inside the Hub once its constructed. Earlier this year, gener8tor hired Nichole Crust to lead gBETA Urban League.

The financial fallout of the health crisis and the racial justice demonstrations that occurred in the summer of 2020 following the murder of George Floyd helped inform programming decisions in the last few years, said Kirgues, adding that that both events shed light on the economic needs of minority groups, small businesses and nonprofits.

“We never would have imagined this,” he said of gener8tor’s success over the last decade, adding that he’s excited for that to continue into the next.

Forward Fest’s 2022 additions

New this year to Forward Fest are some events that aim to increase and highlight diversity in the startup world, as well as discuss innovations emerging from the local manufacturing industry.

Hilary Stohs-Krause, Forward Fest spokesperson, helped to organize the first-ever job fair for Madison Women in Tech, an event that’s set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 18 at 800 Langdon St. According to the Forward Fest website, men are discouraged from attending.

Employers that have confirmed to have booths for women job seekers include Verona healthcare software giant and Dane County’s largest employer Epic Systems Corp., as well as Summit Credit Union, Fetch Rewards, EatStreet and other corporations and startups.

Stohs-Krause said she hopes that the fair provides a space for the companies and job seekers who may not normally interact to find common ground.

This is also the first year that the Madison Region Economic Partnership will host with the Urban League its annual Diversity Summit as part of Forward Fest, Stohs-Krause said.

The summit, which aims to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace, will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Monona Terrace. The event is to feature keynote speakers, break-out sessions and networking opportunities.

One more new addition, Stohs-Krause said, includes “Entrepreneurial Thinking in Manufacturing,” an event hosted by Madison software company Earthling Interactive that’s to take place from 3-6 p.m. on Aug. 18 at Madison Area Technical College, 634 W. Main St.

A panel of experts, including the executives of Dane County manufacturers Tormach, DEVELOP, Automation Components, as well as a Madison College robotics and automation professor, will discuss how new tech is transforming the way companies procure products.

Other major events

Other major events making up the 2022 Forward Fest include the:

Badger Startup Summit, taking place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 15 at 330 N. Orchard St. The event, hosted by nonprofit startup promoter 100state, aims to help entrepreneurs network and pitch their business idea.

Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce Pressure Chamber competition, set for 3-6 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Majestic Theatre on 115 King St. The

Pressure Chamber finalists will compete to win the competition’s “golden suitcase” which represents one reserved spot in the Chamber’s meetings with top Silicon Valley investment firms this fall. Startups Tuesday will pitch their business to a panel of out-of-state investors, business executives and a live audience.

Madison business management consultant Doyenne’s 5x5x5 competition, set from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 17 online. The annual event is held as part of Forward Fest to highlight women-led ventures from across Wisconsin. The winner will be awarded a $5,000 grant to build their company. A list of participants can be found

.

DevFest WI, slated for 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at 800 Langdon St. The conference is an event for “any and all technologists,” according to the Forward Fest website, with this year’s theme being inclusivity.

Collaboration for Good’s Social Good Summit, expected to go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the Madison Public Library, 201 W. Mifflin St. The event, nearing its 10th anniversary, is an annual showcase of “founders, ventures and issues challenging the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the Greater Madison area.”

More information about panel talks, happy hours, socials and other affairs can be found on the Forward Fest website, https://forwardfest.org/events.