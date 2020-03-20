Madison startup Kilter Rewards promotes fitness and philanthropy through competition

Madison-based startup Kilter Rewards wants to help people in desk jobs be more physically active while also playing into philanthropic desires by pairing activities completed with dollars donated.

Founded by Seth Braddock four years ago, Kilter Rewards is looking to get more users onto its platform where friends, family and colleagues can track and compare their fitness activities and earn rewards for themselves as well as their favorite charities.

On the app, users can manually log their activities or automatically track activities if they pair a fitness tracker such as a Fitbit or Garmin device. Those points are then either used to calculate a donation by users' employers, if part of the corporate Kilter Rewards program, or used to compete against other users in monthly open challenges.

Braddock said he derived the name for the company from the idea of being “off-kilter,” which means not being in the correct condition. Instead, Braddock hopes the app can put people back "on-kilter," or back into balance.

Braddock lives a very athletic life and always has, since he was a kid growing up in upstate New York. When he came to UW-Madison to earn a biology degree, he thought he might go into an athletic training or physical therapy career.