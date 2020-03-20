Madison startup Kilter Rewards promotes fitness and philanthropy through competition

Madison-based startup Kilter Rewards wants to help people in desk jobs be more physically active while also playing into philanthropic desires by pairing activities completed with dollars donated.
Founded by Seth Braddock four years ago, Kilter Rewards is looking to get more users onto its platform where friends, family and colleagues can track and compare their fitness activities and earn rewards for themselves as well as their favorite charities.
On the app, users can manually log their activities or automatically track activities if they pair a fitness tracker such as a Fitbit or Garmin device. Those points are then either used to calculate a donation by users' employers, if part of the corporate Kilter Rewards program, or used to compete against other users in monthly open challenges.
Braddock said he derived the name for the company from the idea of being “off-kilter,” which means not being in the correct condition. Instead, Braddock hopes the app can put people back "on-kilter," or back into balance.
Braddock lives a very athletic life and always has, since he was a kid growing up in upstate New York. When he came to UW-Madison to earn a biology degree, he thought he might go into an athletic training or physical therapy career.
“Growing up, competition was kind of our lifeblood,” Braddock said. “We played every sport you can imagine.”
After graduating, Braddock was hired on at Epic Systems Corp., where he traveled the country and took trips abroad to help health care organizations implement Epic’s technology.
“It was hard to keep myself motivated to be in a healthy, active environment,” Braddock said. “That’s kind of the spark behind why I wanted to start Kilter Rewards. The mission is to help a healthier world together and motivate people to lead healthier and more active lifestyles.”
Braddock originally sought to create a platform to connect frequent travelers with deals at gyms in different locales. Over the past four years, that idea changed into the current form of Kilter Rewards.
Through Kilter Rewards' corporate plan, businesses can encourage employees to track their healthy-living activities -- these can include such activities as trips to gyms and time spent walking or practicing yoga. The company agrees to donate a certain amount of money to a charity of an employee’s choice, if the employee reaches or surpasses a certain goal.
Braddock describes it as making a game out of a corporate matching donation. Instead of employees having their own money matched, they’re having their physical activity translated into dollars.
“We’re very much sitting in the middle of a healthy living and philanthropic revolution,” Braddock said. “We essentially saw an opportunity to tie those two things together.”
While Kilter does track personal data for activities, the company does not share specific personal information -- such as which employee spent two hours at the gym or who walked one mile -- with employers, instead sending general metrics.
Kilter Rewards has completed pilots with companies including Comcast, TASC -- Total Administrative Services Corp. -- Abodo, Food Fight and Fetch Rewards.
But businesses aren’t the only ones who can use the Kilter Rewards app. At the beginning of March, Kilter Rewards launched its first public challenge.
“My goal has never been to just have it available for corporations,” Braddock said. “I want to have a bigger impact than that.”
Anyone who downloads the app can begin to track their physical activities to compete in a monthly challenge to win prizes themselves as well as their chosen charities. The money available for these challenges comes from brand sponsors, and it’s free for anyone to sign up.
Braddock said any charity can be a recipient of the funds if chosen by a user, and charities can promote the platform and encourage more users to select them as a recipient.
Kilter Rewards doesn't have a full database of all the nation's charitable organizations, but any user can request another be added, and Braddock said Kilter Rewards will work with the charity to add them to the list.
“We don’t believe in limiting the opportunities you have to give back,” Braddock said.
Kilter Rewards has set an ambitious goal -- Braddock said he wants the company to facilitate $100 million in charitable donations by 2024. So far, while the company has been primarily in a pilot and testing mode, he said it has raised $40,000 for charities.