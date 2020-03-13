Madison startup GrocerKey makes grocery shopping easier by taking it online

"There's a lot of growth anticipated, and that means that not only do grocery retailers need to be in this business, they need to think about how does it fit into their existing business and what do they need to be concerned about in the future," Neren said.

There's more to remote-purchase groceries than creating an app, Neren said. There needs to be the organizational and operational support behind it. Stores need to have employees to collect items in a timely manner and then have a space to keep those items organized before they are picked up or sent out on delivery.

At Woodman's, GrocerKey manages all those operations -- GrocerKey employees are even the ones picking and packing the customers' items -- but some other stores the company partners with choose to just license the software and run their own operations. But even then, Neren said, those companies can get advice and feedback on how to best manage the online shopping platform from the experienced employees of GrocerKey.

"I don't think it's sufficient in the grocery industry to simply license technology to a retailer," Neren said. "I think they need help beyond that, and we're well positioned to provide that guidance."