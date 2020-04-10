Madison startup Digsite finds new clients as COVID-19 pandemic forces research online

As in-person meetings are all but canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Madison startup Digsite's virtual options for product and marketing focus groups has become an in-demand alternative for many companies.
Digsite founders Monika Wingate and Jane Boutelle created an online platform, including a type of private social media site, to let companies solicit feedback from customers and consumers about product design, advertisements, branding and more.
Companies using Digsite include American Family Insurance, Organic Valley, Dannon and more.
"We work with a lot of Fortune 500 companies to help them make better decisions as they develop new products and communicate," Wingate said.
Digsite can also find consumers for companies using the site, Wingate said. Digsite puts out ads on social media, looking for people willing to take part in a research study. Those who participate in research on Digsite are compensated with Amazon gift cards.
Wingate came up with the idea for Digsite after the Great Recession in 2008. She had lost a lot of larger clients at her consulting firm, and when those clients came back to her a few years later, they didn't have the same needs. Particularly, they wanted to look at how they could use social media to benefit their companies.
Wingate brought in co-founder Boutelle, who is chief operating officer and has a background in both marketing and software product management, to help develop Digsite and create the private social media platforms Digsite's clients use to interact with consumers.
Through Digsite, companies can run message boards, seek comment on products, or hold video interviews with users. That feedback helps the companies determine what changes they can make to products or messages to help connect better with consumers.
Many companies quickly switched to gathering quantitative data online several years ago, but Wingate said qualitative research with more personal feedback from consumers has still been largely done through at-home interviews or in-person focus groups.
"In a matter of a few weeks, 100% of companies, if they want to do qualitative research, their only choice is to do it online," Wingate said.
Along with product development, advertising research has been in high demand as the realities of the pandemic make many ads with gatherings or social events seem outdated or irrelevant. But quickly updated advertising can have a negative affect if viewers think it's offensive.
The need for consumer testing and opinion has brought an influx of new customers to Digsite, although some current clients have also had to put research on hold to save money, Wingate said.
"Every company has to kind of scramble to say, 'What's the right message to be putting out right now?'" Wingate said. "I think there are huge opportunities for companies to either create relevant products and get them out there or solidify brand relationships by doing the right thing and helping people."
