Madison startup Digsite finds new clients as COVID-19 pandemic forces research online

Through Digsite, companies can run message boards, seek comment on products, or hold video interviews with users. That feedback helps the companies determine what changes they can make to products or messages to help connect better with consumers.

Many companies quickly switched to gathering quantitative data online several years ago, but Wingate said qualitative research with more personal feedback from consumers has still been largely done through at-home interviews or in-person focus groups.

"In a matter of a few weeks, 100% of companies, if they want to do qualitative research, their only choice is to do it online," Wingate said.

Along with product development, advertising research has been in high demand as the realities of the pandemic make many ads with gatherings or social events seem outdated or irrelevant. But quickly updated advertising can have a negative affect if viewers think it's offensive.

The need for consumer testing and opinion has brought an influx of new customers to Digsite, although some current clients have also had to put research on hold to save money, Wingate said.

"Every company has to kind of scramble to say, 'What's the right message to be putting out right now?'" Wingate said. "I think there are huge opportunities for companies to either create relevant products and get them out there or solidify brand relationships by doing the right thing and helping people."

