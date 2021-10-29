Madison’s UJAMAA Business Network aims to empower entrepreneurs of color

Some wanted to learn more about sourcing inventory, while others needed a marketing plan, Wilhelmi said, adding the vendors had varying circumstances that prevented those avenues from forming. For instance, some UJAMAA members had multiple jobs in addition to running their business, she said.

That peer support continues today, and it is the best gift Holmes-Abanukam said she has given herself in growing Village Girl.

A night at the market

At the Night Market on Oct. 22 just under a dozen UJAMAA vendors congregated on the corner of West Gilman and State Street.

A sign depicting the UJAMAA logo could be seen decorated with red, green and yellow balloons beyond an enclosure where several people browsed what the vendors had to offer.

Stephanie Prewitt, of Madison, was running a booth displaying her Queen P’s Throne creations. She paints earrings, she said, which appeared to have wooden finishes and textures, carved into a variety of aesthetic symbols.

Prewitt, a Black woman, said she named her business after a nickname her husband coined for her: Queen P. Wilhelmi reached out to her to be part of the Network, which has helped propel her business.