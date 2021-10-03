Madison’s RehabPath paves way for mental health, addiction treatment options

RehabPath CEO Ben Camp recalls a time one of the startup’s website users, a woman from Michigan, gave some heartfelt feedback about her research experience.
“You provided me with 100% unbiased information,” the woman told Camp, whose office is located in a StartingBlock suite on Madison’s East Side. “You were the only one of almost 80 (websites). Your company deserves credit for this. For not preying on broken, desperate addicts.”
The woman had specific treatment requests, Camp said. And she told Camp her therapist advised her to find a 90-day rehabilitation program. But the therapist “had no idea where to send her.”
Because of RehabPath’s independently curated search results, however, the woman eventually found a provider in Thailand, Camp said.
“You helped me save my life,” she told Camp, who has been working with mental health institutions since 2010, when he and co-founder Jeremiah Calvino operated a marketing agency in Watertown.
Seven years later, they launched RehabPath.
Co-founder Ben Camp talks about his start-up's ethical approach to connecting addicts with recovery resources.
Since 2017, the startup has sought to connect people who struggle with addiction and mental illness to rehabilitation centers that best suit their treatment needs, he said. Mental health professionals are also able to use RehabPath’s websites for their patients.
And while the startup’s web products encompass international markets at the moment, there are plans to launch a U.S.-specific website soon.
The expansion comes as drug overdose rates see record highs, and an increasing number of people report mental health struggles.
Like the Michigan woman, a lot of people who use RehabPath’s resources might only have a small window of time to find help, Camp said.
There’s also a broad spectrum of providers treating specific ailments, he said, which can make the research process overwhelming for patients and professionals.
Some centers rehabilitate patients with “process addictions” like gambling, he said, while others treat people who have ailments that can “co-occur” with addiction, like depression, anxiety and trauma. The list goes on.
RehabPath project manager Charles Donaldson, left, works on a website landing page while talking to RehabPath CEO Ben Camp.
But RehabPath’s websites, with its 20 employees, aim to make finding treatment easier, Camp said. It’s a mission that, in 2019, spurred a $200,000 investment from Madison angel investor and philanthropist Shree Kalluri. Kalluri, having met Camp through StartingBlock, is also the founder and CEO of Madison’s Zerology and Mobile22.
“We are working to basically centralize (the user) experience so someone can compare options and look at what (treatment centers) specialize in,” said Camp, who estimated that RehabPath will hire 40 more employees within the next year. “When someone has an addiction or a mental health problem, the first place they turn is the internet.”
That emphasizes the importance of being independent, he said, which for RehabPath involves vetting the treatment centers that want to advertise on one of the startup’s websites, as well as ensuring listed rehabilitation facilities are licensed and accredited.
Finding a niche
Back in 2010, Camp worked at Blend Marketing, an agency founded by Calvino that grows tourism and attraction brands.
The company was based in Watertown then, but has since moved to Madison’s East Side, Camp said.
He and Calvino had known each other since Camp’s college days. And as they collaborated, they soon found a “niche” in helping mental health institutions promote themselves.
After serving more clients in that niche, the pair found that – rather than trying to grow a traditional service-based marketing agency – they could invest money into a a single advertising product all institutions could use. That proved to be a “more scalable” business model, Camp said.
RehabPath CEO Ben Camp looks at notes written on the windows of the conference room at RehabPath located in StartingBlock in Madison.
Camp and Calvino also saw that people, in searching for addiction and mental health treatment, encounter “lots of misinformation” on the web. There are “lots of shady players that are preying on these people,” Camp said.
“That whole problem really motivated us to start RehabPath,” he said.
Fast forward to 2017, the startup operated out of Industrious Madison for a while.
Camp’s team then found StartingBlock in 2018 after connecting with like-minded entrepreneurs there, including Kalluri. Industrious closed during the pandemic.
Today, RehabPath’s websites have evolved — regardless of what people can pay — to filter searches down to specific rehabilitation center locations and treatment specializations. And Camp said centers can include small “mom-and-pop” businesses or large institutions.
Growth and expansion
RehabPath’s products primarily cater to customers outside the United States.
There’s a website for clients from the Philippines, one for United Kingdom residents, another for users from Africa, one for people living in India and a resource offering “luxury” rehabilitation options.
But the U.K. website is the precursor for launching a U.S. resource, which is expected to include 25,000 treatment providers from around the country, Camp said. So far, a website for the San Francisco Bay Area in California is live.
Holly sunbathes in the conference room of RehabPath among the notes and brainstorms on the whiteboard and windows at the startup.
That expansion makes sense, he said, adding that 80% of the startup’s revenue comes from the U.S. RehabPath has also grown by around 500% over the last year and a half, company financial records indicate.
The next next step for the startup is securing Series A financing, Camp said.
Startups are able to receive such funding after demonstrating they can sustainably advance their business model.
“There is a need for people to … find good (mental health) resources,” Kalluri said of investing in the startup in its early stage. “There’s a genuine need for curated information. I’m really proud of the work (RehabPath) does day after day. They’ve been growing by leaps and bounds.”