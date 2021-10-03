Madison’s RehabPath paves way for mental health, addiction treatment options

And while the startup’s web products encompass international markets at the moment, there are plans to launch a U.S.-specific website soon.

The expansion comes as drug overdose rates see record highs, and an increasing number of people report mental health struggles.

Like the Michigan woman, a lot of people who use RehabPath’s resources might only have a small window of time to find help, Camp said.

There’s also a broad spectrum of providers treating specific ailments, he said, which can make the research process overwhelming for patients and professionals.

Some centers rehabilitate patients with “process addictions” like gambling, he said, while others treat people who have ailments that can “co-occur” with addiction, like depression, anxiety and trauma. The list goes on.

RehabPath RehabPath project manager Charles Donaldson, left, works on a website landing page while talking to RehabPath CEO Ben Camp.

But RehabPath’s websites, with its 20 employees, aim to make finding treatment easier, Camp said. It’s a mission that, in 2019, spurred a $200,000 investment from Madison angel investor and philanthropist Shree Kalluri. Kalluri, having met Camp through StartingBlock, is also the founder and CEO of Madison’s Zerology and Mobile22.