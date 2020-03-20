Madison's longtime alt-weekly Isthmus announces shutdown for 'undetermined amount of time'

Madison’s 44-year-old alt-weekly newspaper announced Thursday that it will “go dark” amid the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak that has shuttered stores, schools and the arts and brought much of daily life in the city to a near halt.

Publisher and co-owner Jeff Haupt said that as local shows and other events were canceled, so was much of the advertising that appeared in his paper to promote them. The result was a 95% drop in ad revenues in the space of a week for a free publication that costs about $45,000 a week to get on the racks, he said.

Isthmus, published in print on Thursdays, has been known for its coverage of Madison arts and culture, and food and drink reviews, “and when it all goes away at once, we are left without options,” the paper said on its website.

The paper’s closing will result in the loss of about 20 full-time staff, Haupt said, none of whom the newspaper can afford to provide with severance.

Haupt said the paper’s finances, if not spectacular, were stable until the corononavirus hit.

“We were profitable,” he said. “We were fine until this.”