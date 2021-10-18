Madison’s Immuto Scientific snaps up $2.3M investment round

The company currently has two full-time and two part-time staff members, Choudhury said.

Knowing what a protein looks like, as well as having its image available in a short amount of time, helps pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms and other Immuto clients speed up the early stages of their drug development process, he explained, called the “discovery” period.

For various therapies, that involves studying a protein’s structure to determine its function — how it might bind to its “target,” Choudhury said.

An example of a protein is an antibody — you have to make sure that antibody is attacking the right disease or cancerous human cell, explained Choudhury, who is originally from Bangladesh, and received his Ph.D. in electrical engineering from UW-Madison in 2017.

Immuto co-founder and chief technology officer Daniel Benjamin demonstrated the startup’s protein analysis method last week.

It differs from the traditional methods that freeze proteins inside crystal structures, Choudhury said, in that it provides a more accurate image, takes less time and is cheaper for companies.