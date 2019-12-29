Madison pushes for first-floor businesses while developers struggle to find tenants

Under the current policy, developers have to build the space, even if they don’t have commercial tenants lined up. Wall, who is building the Peloton, said that space could be better utilized by adding amenities for residents, such as lounges or workout areas, which would still have the benefit of making an area more walkable.

“The reason we still do push for it is that we want to do things right as we’re developing,” Stouder said.

Developers should be given more leeway on what is built because the developers know what will work in a neighborhood, said Susan Springman, a senior project manager with Mullins Group.

Hard to lease

Many Madison developers have struggled to lease the required commercial units, sometimes leaving storefronts vacant for years.

Stouder said the Planning Division and Plan Commission will be re-examining and potentially amending the zoning ordinances in the coming year. The current zoning code was adopted in 2013.