Madison product design and innovation company Delve sets itself up for growth

A Madison company that helps others with their ideas and product development is getting an assist of its own that could lead to further growth and more innovation along the East Washington Avenue corridor.

Delve, which changed its name from Design Concepts in 2019, has merged with Bresslergroup, a company that does similar work but is based in Philadelphia. The move was spurred by Trinity Hunt Partners, a private equity company based in Dallas that brought both Delve and Bresslergroup together and specializes in helping other companies grow.

Delve president Dave Franchino said he has been approached by investors and potential buyers in the past but said Trinity Hunt’s approach to financial success is not through creating efficiencies, cutting staff and offloading facilities but in acquisitions and organic growth. With Trinity Hunt’s backing, Delve and Bresslergroup could double in size in the years to come, said Franchino, who vetted Trinity Hunt by interviewing the leaders of other companies in which it has invested.