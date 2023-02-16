The Madison Night Market is returning later this spring for its sixth annual season.

The market along State and Gilman streets, will take place the second Thursday of each month May through October. It's put on by the Central Business Improvement District, or BID, in partnership with the city of Madison.

Vendors showcase handmade products, local art, artisan gifts, specialty foods and fresh produce. The market will also include live music, special visiting food carts and pop-up restaurant experiences, the BID said.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Madison Night Market has grown from just Gilman Street to include all of State Street, according to the BID. That's because the market draws 10,000 visitors per year on average, the BID said.

"The Madison Night Market has become the BID's signature event series, becoming a regional destination based on the eclectic nature of the program," said Vic Villacrez, chair of the BID's board. "A festive event is creating the opportunity for the Madison community to come together to enjoy shopping, side walk cafes, music and so much more in our beautiful city."

Photo gallery: The first Madison Night Market of 2019 Madison Night Market Madison Night Market Madison Night Market Madison Night Market Madison Night Market Madison Night Market Madison Night Market