Madison National Life Insurance to be bought by Horace Mann for $172.5 million

Horace Mann Educators Corp. plans to buy Madison National Life Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Independence Holding Co., for $172.5 million, Horace Mann said Wednesday.

The acquisition by Springfield, Illinois-based Horace Mann of Madison-based Madison National, which provides employer benefits to school districts, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approval.

Madison National offers short- and long-term group disability insurance, group life insurance and other benefits to K-12 school districts. It will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Horace Mann.

In 2020, Madison National’s net premiums were approximately $108 million and statutory earnings were approximately $14 million.

“We are excited to be adding the distribution that enables us to serve every employee in a district with employer-sponsored solutions designed to help districts attract and retain good educators," Horace Mann CEO Marita Zuraitis said in a statement.

Bob Stubbe, senior executive at Madison National, said the company has 60 years of experience and “delivers flexible, scalable solutions to school districts through a modern, user-friendly platform."