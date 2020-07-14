Madison Museum of Contemporary Art selects executive director from Houston

The next leader of one of the state's primary art museums will bring a resume of art history, curatorial and educational balance and influences from Texas and New York.
The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art Board of Trustees has hired Christina Brungardt to serve as its Gabriele Haberland Director. Brungardt most recently served as the deputy director of Contemporary Arts Museum Houston where she spent four years prior to stints in New York working in galleries, lecturing and earning a doctorate degree.
Brungardt is expected to move to Madison in mid August and begin her new role on Aug.31. She replaces Stephen Fleischman, who retired in May after a distinguished 30-year career.
“The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art is an incredible institution with an impressive history of showing cutting-edge contemporary art while also reflecting on the influence of Modernism," Brungardt said in a press release announcing her hiring. "I am honored to be joining the museum, especially during a time when contemporary art is so critical. Art and artists have the power to change, transform, and move the world in a better direction. I look forward to working with the board, staff, and Madison community to continue the extraordinary legacy of the organization.”
Brungardt was selected from an initial pool of seven candidates that was then pared down to four in a hiring process complicated by COVID-19. The museum remains closed and its major fundraiser, Art Fair on the Square, that would have been held this past weekend, was converted to an on-line event. State Street has also been dramatically altered with many businesses boarded up after violent protests.
At CAMH, Brungardt served as deputy director beginning in 2016 and was interim director from November 2018 to January of this year. At the museum, known for its experimental exhibitions focused on emerging as well as established artists, Brungardt worked with staff to bring exhibits that included "Nari Ward: We the People" from the New Museum, New York, as well as critically acclaimed exhibitions "Garrett Bradley: American Rhapsody," curated by Rebecca Matalon, and "Stonewall 50," curated by Dean Daderko.
Brungardt speaks French, German and Italian and spent three years as a senior lecturer at the University of North Texas. In New York she was an adjunct lecturer at Hunter College and CUNY Bronx Community College and from 2004 to 2009 was the finance manager for the Neue Galerie New York, a museum of early 20th century German and Austrian art and design, located just a few blocks from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Brungardt is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, earned her Master of Arts degree in humanities and art history from the University of Chicago and has a doctorate in art history from City University of New York.
“I am excited to have Christina begin her leadership role at MMoCA and in the Madison community,” said Marc Vitale, MMoCA's board president. “This is a pivotal moment for museums. Christina is the right leader for this time. The entire Board of Trustees welcomes her to Madison and we look forward to working with her.”
MMoCA, which is free to visit, and has a budget of $2.5 million, was established in 1901 as the Madison Art Association before merging in the 1960s with the Madison Art Foundation to become the Madison Art Center. The museum moved into a 27,000-square-foot space in the Madison Civic Center in 1980 and then changed to its current name in 2003 to prepare for its move into the new 51,000-square-foot space at Overture Center in 2006.
