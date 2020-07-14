Madison Museum of Contemporary Art selects executive director from Houston

The next leader of one of the state's primary art museums will bring a resume of art history, curatorial and educational balance and influences from Texas and New York.

The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art Board of Trustees has hired Christina Brungardt to serve as its Gabriele Haberland Director. Brungardt most recently served as the deputy director of Contemporary Arts Museum Houston where she spent four years prior to stints in New York working in galleries, lecturing and earning a doctorate degree.

Brungardt is expected to move to Madison in mid August and begin her new role on Aug.31. She replaces Stephen Fleischman, who retired in May after a distinguished 30-year career.

“The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art is an incredible institution with an impressive history of showing cutting-edge contemporary art while also reflecting on the influence of Modernism," Brungardt said in a press release announcing her hiring. "I am honored to be joining the museum, especially during a time when contemporary art is so critical. Art and artists have the power to change, transform, and move the world in a better direction. I look forward to working with the board, staff, and Madison community to continue the extraordinary legacy of the organization.”