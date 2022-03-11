Madison media company puts lens on equity in STEM fields through exhibit

Winnie Karanja remembers that as a college student years ago, she was one of only two women of color in one of her computer programming courses.

But Karanja, who received her undergraduate degree in childhood education from Aberystwyth University in Wales, and master's degree in development and economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science, knew the creativity and ideas that she and peers of similar backgrounds could bring to the table — where history has not always saved seats. Karanja has also spent time as a freelance worker in the technology industry.

Karanja went on to found Madison-based nonprofit Maydm, which provides girls and youth of color grades 6-12 with training to prepare them for the tech sector. She served in that role for seven years until her next entrepreneurial venture — Represented Collective.

Launched in 2021, the Madison media company aims to create projects that not only highlight how women and people of color have contributed to the historically white- and male-dominated fields of science, tech, mathematics and engineering, but also increase inclusivity and accessibility in STEM.

"In 2020, there was a lot of awareness about racial inequities in the community," Karanja said of her reasoning for setting out to found Represented Collective. "So many disparities were illuminated. I thought, I can step out and do something larger … what I was trying to do wasn't yet being done."

People of color, specifically Black and Hispanic racial groups, continued to be underrepresented in the fields of STEM compared to their white counterparts in 2021, according to the Pew Research Center. Across all STEM jobs, the groups make up roughly 9% of the workforce, compared with 67% who are white. Women are also disproportionately represented in the computing and engineering fields, as they constitute 25% and 15% of each industry.

Now, thanks in part to a $5 million UW-Madison grant meant to facilitate anti-racism in higher education, Represented Collective has launched a project called "Legendary" — a portion of the money is funding an interactive exhibit at nine Dane County libraries that spotlights the women who made STEM history, but weren't celebrated for their accomplishments as much as their male counterparts.

Karanja declined to disclose how much money Represented Collective received from the grant program.

An example of a figure is Alice Ball, who was a Black chemist who developed the first successful treatment for those suffering from leprosy, a deadly skin disease, in the early 1900s.

The exhibit, which is on display until April 9 in accordance with Women's History Month, features 44 profiles about each figure, and is based on a 56-card collection deck of cards of artisanal illustrated portraits and biographies that highlight each woman's accomplishments. People can buy the deck on Represented Collective's website for $40.

At the Monona Public Library on Wednesday, Represented Collective project manager Sarah Gamalinda tested out the exhibit's interactivity prior to its March 11 launch.

It includes not only the profiles of figures on display throughout the library, but also QR codes that visitors can scan to answer critical reflection questions and take polls. Exhibit-goers can also place flowers for their favorite historical figures, she said.

Answers to the questions and the polls will be encompassed in a panel event later this spring, Karanja said, where local STEM experts are slated to discuss how each industry can be more equitable. Plans for the event are still being finalized, she said.

In the future, Karanja envisions that Represented Collective will work with STEM companies to increase their awareness about what equity looks like in each sector.

The company plans to soon launch a podcast series, and is in the process of filming a documentary, she said.

A 'leaky pipeline'

Karanja pointed to a recent report out of the Lydia Foundation and The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media that notes a "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields — girls and women abandon STEM career paths via several points in social and educational development.

That's partly because of how the media represents women in STEM, she said, and Represented Collective aims to help undo that.

Around 37.1% of women appeared as STEM professionals in media compared to 62.9% of men, according to the report.

In terms of race, 71.2% of workers were more likely to be white, compared to 16.7% Black, 5.6% Asian, 3.9% Hispanic and other groups.

Pew Research Center data from 2021 additionally indicates that pay gaps continue to persist in STEM fields for women and people of color.

The median earnings of women in STEM makes up 74% of the pay of men in the same discipline — $66,200 a year versus $90,000. Black and Hispanic employees earn 78% and 83% of the typical salary of white workers in STEM, too.

