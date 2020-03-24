Madison mayor urges all businesses to provide paid sick leave during COVID-19 pandemic

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Monday urged landlords to suspend evictions or delay rent payments, and called on businesses to provide paid sick leave to employees.

Last week, city employees were given two weeks of emergency leave time for COVID-19 related absences. Rhodes-Conway said at a Monday press conference that she wants all Madison businesses to do the same.

Rhodes-Conway also provided several updates, including that Metro Transit buses will continue to operate, the clerk's office is processing 36,000 absentee ballots and the city is working to provide restaurants with parking so they can offer curbside take out. She said it is unclear if Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer-at-home” order expected Tuesday will allow restaurants to offer takeout.

Rhodes-Conway asked that residents not call 911 with health questions because 911 needs to stay open for emergencies.