Madison malls cancel events, remain open for regular business
East Towne and West Towne malls have cancelled or postponed all events, including Easter Bunny photos.

The malls themselves remain open for business.

CBL Properties, which manages the malls, says it will monitor updates from the CDC and local health officials and resume events as soon as appropriate.

