Madison malls cancel events, remain open for regular business

East Towne and West Towne malls have cancelled or postponed all events, including Easter Bunny photos.
The malls themselves remain open for business.
CBL Properties, which manages the malls, says it will monitor updates from the CDC and local health officials and resume events as soon as appropriate.
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly
Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
Covers energy and the environment for the Wisconsin State Journal. Rhymes with Lubbock. Contact him at 608-252-6146.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today