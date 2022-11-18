Madison looks for new ways to support Black business owners

Awa Sibi is used to hearing the word no.

“Being a black woman, I had so many doors closed at my face. I've had mental breakdowns, just being so close to the goal and being told no,” said Awa Sibi, owner of Les Delices de Awa, a West African catering business in Madison.

Sibi kept pushing. And, after four years of tirelessly running Les Delices de Awa, Sibi said that her hard work is just beginning to pay off.

Sibi, along with many Black entrepreneurs, face a unique set of struggles as they search for support for their respective businesses.

In recent years, data has showcased the challenges Black entrepreneurs face in Wisconsin. According to the 2021 small business profile by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Black-owned businesses represented 3.6% of small businesses in Wisconsin, despite African Americans making up 6.8% of the state’s population.

According to the Urban League of Greater Madison, the 2017 American Community Survey revealed that only 0.4% of businesses with more than one employee in Dane County were Black-owned.

Diana Hammer, an associate professor for UW-Madison Extension in Fond du Lac, has studied the needs of Black business owners throughout Wisconsin. She list three keys for business owners: networks, access to good information and access to financing. But those three things can be difficult for Black entrepreneurs to access, especially financing.

“There was a very large sense of distrust of banks and just a huge preference for self-financing,” Hammer said.

This resistance to seeking assistance from financial institutions can often stem from the fear of not being seen as credible, Hammer said. Entrepreneur Jeff Patterson, owner of JP Hair Design in Madison, recalled facing intense pressure to prove his business’s credibility in its early years, particularly to financial institutions and fellow business owners.

“Some of the obstacles were proving to my landlord, proving to people, that a Black barbershop could thrive here and could mold into this,” he said.

A discrepancy was seen nationally in the distribution of PPP loans for small businesses. According to the Brooking Institute, it took an average of 31 days for small businesses with paid employees in majority-Black ZIP codes to receive PPP loans -- seven days longer than those in majority-white communities.

Ruben Anthony, director of the Urban League of Greater Madison, took notice of the inequitable distribution of these loans.

“One of the biggest challenges that Black businesses face is having access to capital. We saw that at the height of COVID when they were giving PPP loans,” he said. “One of the reasons that happened is that Black businesses don’t really have the banking relationships that they necessarily need to move things forward, so they were last in line.”

Taking ownership

Efforts are underway in Madison to try to foster more Black-owned businesses.

The city's commercial ownership assistance program offers selected applicants who identify as historically marginalized a forgivable loan up to $250,000. The city has funded six loans totaling $1,073,750 since the program’s inception in 2021.

“That’s my favorite program that we have in the city,” said Saran Ouk, the city’s office of business resources manager. “This truly helps them build generational wealth because now they are owning something that helps them build wealth.”

Funds can be used by businesses to purchase their existing building or buy a new one, expand or redevelop an existing building the business already owns, or purchase a condominium unit.

The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce's Black and Brown Incubator Entrepreneur Center provides participants with training on financing, marketing, accounting and more.

“The goal is to equip these individuals with all this data and information so they can really be able to close the equity gap,” said Claude Gilmore, vice president of the Black Chamber of Commerce.

In 2013, the chamber launched its first Black business directory. Since then, the chamber has released multiple directories, and the number of featured business continues to grow. The directory includes businesses with and without employees in addition to the owner.

"When it launched it was 75 businesses," said Camille Carter, president and CEO of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce. "As of our last publication, we had 350 businesses." The goal of the directory is to connect Madison residents to Black businesses and more Black business owners to economic opportunities.

"Our directory is absolutely an economic stimulator," Carter said. "We connect our entrepreneurs to opportunities, and we leverage the directory to do so."

The Chamber's next directory is expected to be released online in February. Carter projects that the directory will be the largest yet. She attributes this growth to more aspiring Black business owners feeling inspired to start their own ventures after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The pandemic has really encouraged more businesses to reinvent," she said. "There's more online businesses, and individuals are innovating."

Looking ahead

Local leaders said they saw more support for Black businesses after the start of the pandemic and protests for Black lives during the summer of 2020.

“We’ve shared a lot of statistics with the community, and I think they are more aware of the fact that there hasn’t been a necessary support system to help these businesses thrive,” Anthony said. “The attitude and the awareness is the thing that is changing.”

Anthony is leading the development of the Black Business Hub in Madison, a project for which he’s raised $22 million. The Hub is expected to support a minimum of 100 Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. While it isn’t set to open until 2023, Anthony said that many Black business owners have expressed interest in being tenants and using the Hub’s resources. The millions of dollars raised for the Hub so far is encouraging, he said.

“That’s a strong vote of confidence from the broader community that they see this as a need and they’re ready to do something about it,” he said.

Some community leaders pointed out the importance of access to start-up capital for Black entrepreneurs.

“If you want to operate a business, you need access to capital,” said Gilmore. “That means that you got to be able to get funds and resources, which means that you got to be able to either write grants or have someone help you write a grant.”

Currently, many of the city’s programs are geared toward established businesses. That's because statistics show that many businesses fail within the first five years, Ouk said. But it may be time to challenge that reasoning.

“I think we need to look at that in a different way because for entrepreneurs of color, we don’t have the option to fail,” Ouk said. “If we’re starting something, we’re going to do whatever it takes to make it successful.”

For Black entrepreneurs, just one yes can change everything. Sibi, who received a $50,000 grant from the Urban League of Greater Madison, can now afford to buy a space to open her own kitchen, or possibly even her lifelong dream of opening a restaurant.

“You know your craft, you know your skills, you know how competent you are. How do you make someone elses believe that? To take a chance on you?” Sibi asked. “I appreciate the ones that do. I really do.”