Madison investors to scope out fast-growing firms at Early Stage Symposium

Selected TCIN companies will be able to give five-minute presentations during two morning and afternoon sessions.

But no matter how entrepreneurs intend to get the word out about their young company, most of the Madison investors who spoke with the Wisconsin State Journal this past week said they shouldn’t be nervous if they have a good story to tell, as well as a solid business plan, among other advice.

Michael Thorson, a co-manager with Madison-based angel investor Wisconsin Investment Partners and co-founder of Madison’s Inventure Capital, is helping to moderate an informative panel discussion at the Symposium Wednesday. The discussion he’s co-leading is titled “I know I need money: How do I find it?”

It all really comes down to keeping it simple as an entrepreneur, he said.

“Know your facts,” Thorson said. “Don’t try to pretend you know something that you don’t. The pitfalls I see are the people who try to conflate things that aren’t equal … exaggerate market sizes … pretend their project is more advanced than it really is.”