Nearly a decade after its launch as the city’s first hybrid vehicle taxi fleet, Green Cab of Madison is poised to become one of the nation’s first all-electric ride services.
The company is expected to announce a partnership Wednesday with local startup Zerology to convert its Toyota Prius fleet to battery-powered Teslas.
Madison Green Cab will be the first all-Tesla fleet in the nation, said Harvey Briggs, publishing editor of the website RidesAndDrives.com, who is coordinating a launch of the new fleet at Breese Stevens Field.
Earlier this year, Columbus Yellow Cab in Ohio added 10 Tesla Model 3s to its fleet of 170 taxis.
Because much of Wisconsin’s electricity is still generated with coal, the environmental impact of driving an electric vehicle charged by the power grid is roughly akin to driving an internal-combustion vehicle that gets 40 mpg -- about 10 miles less than the current hybrid fleet -- according to the Union of Concerned Scientists.
But Green Cab plans to charge its fleet with an array of solar panels, shrinking its carbon footprint.
The concept for Green Cab started more than a decade ago, said co-founder Jodie Schmidt. It launched in September 2010 with 10 Toyota Priuses using a unique zoned dispatch system that ran on iPad tablets and calculated fares using Google maps.
The fleet has since expanded to 45 vehicles, but sustainability has remained the core value.
“This is just the next step for us,” Schmidt said.
Earlier this year ride service Lyft announced a partnership with Madison Gas & Electric to offer $500 cash bonuses for EV operators.
MGE spokesman Steve Schultz said only 1 driver has signed up, but the utility plans to ramp up promotion of the partnership.
This story will be updated.